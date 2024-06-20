Italian groom’s family performs Kala Chashma for his Indian bride. Watch viral dance video

In marriages between people from different cultures, the couple and their families weave a beautiful tapestry of life as they embark on a journey to exchange traditions, foods, and more. This video going viral on social media highlights that beautiful fusion as it shows an Italian groom’s family preparing a special dance to a Bollywood number for his Indian bride. It is one of such moments which will leave you with a wide smile. The image shows the family of an Italian groom dancing to the song Kala Chashma for an Indian bride. (Instagram/@naachandco)

The video was posted on Instagram by a Toronto-based wedding choreography company, Naachandco. The caption, posted along with the video, reads, “Italian family surprises the bride and groom, and the crowd goes wild. We love teaching mixed weddings… too much fun!” A few hashtags in the comments section indicate that the bride is Indian.

In the video, the groom’s Italian family, dressed in traditional Indian attire, dances to the hit track Kala Chashma. This song is from the 2018 film Baar Baar Dekho.

Take a look at the dance video here:

Since being shared, the video has collected more than 6.5 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further accumulated close to 28,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did Instagram users say about this dance video?

“I’m part Italian and part Farsi Indian and this makes me so happy to see,” a woman wrote. Another joined and added, “These are parents that love their kids”.

A third posted, “You haven’t been to a ‘wedding’ until you’ve experienced an Indian wedding party”. While a fourth commented, “This is honestly the greatest video of all time”.

The song Kala Chashma was originally released in 1991 and later recreated in 2018 by Baadshah and Neha Kakkar for Siddharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif's sci-fi romance. It became a global hit after going viral on social media.

What are your thoughts on the dance video? Did the Italian family’s dance to the hit Bollywood track leave you vibing too?