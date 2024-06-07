Irish aunt dances at her Bengali nephew’s pre-wedding function. Viral video stuns people

Cross-cultural marriages celebrate diversity and open up opportunities for people to learn new things about each other's traditions. Those aspects are perfectly highlighted in this video shared by an Irish woman, Carrie Boyd-Shah. The footage is of her dancing at a wedding. While sharing the clip she mentioned that it captures her performance at the pre-wedding event of her Bengali nephew. The image shows an Irish woman dancing at her Bengali nephew’s pre-wedding event in a saree. (Instagram/@theboydshahhome)

“Something a little bit different from me today, no home content from me this week as we are celebrating our nephew’s wedding. I danced with my nieces at his mehndi party,” Boyd-Shah wrote while posting the video on Instagram. While replying to a comment on her post, she also added that she is married to a Bengali family.

In the clip, she is seen dressed in a beautiful saree, complete with traditional jewellery. As the video progresses, she showcases beautiful dance moves.

Take a look at the dance video here:

Since being posted, the video has collected over 7.3 lakh views. The share has further accumulated nearly 12,000 likes. People posted varied comments while sharing the video.

What did Instagram users say about this clip?

“You look like Katy Perry”, wrote an Instagram user. The same sentiment was echoed by several others.

“Oh, how lovely. You look fabulous,” added another.

“I am just amazed you can remember the dance! You look incredible, Carrie!” joined a third.

“Carrie, you absolute superstar!! You look so amazing,” praised a fourth.

Carrie Boyd-Shah mostly posts about DIY home decor ideas on her Instagram page. Once in a while, she also gives a glimpse of her beautiful family - her husband and two daughters.

What are your thoughts on this dance video? Did the clip leave you in awe?