Bengaluru: Customs seized 47 lakh worth gold hidden in underwear

Bengaluru Customs arrested a passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi for allegedly attempting to smuggle 918.01gms of gold in paste form, worth more than Rs47 lakh in underwear on Sunday.
Published on May 09, 2022 03:48 PM IST
ByAswetha Anil

In recent times the number of people who put their lives at risk for smuggling has increased drastically. This is the second such incident in the last two days after customs seized 966.10 grams of gold worth over 50 lakh from a passenger who reportedly hid it similarly. This also suggests the drugs and gold trafficking networks continue to be in operation internationally.

Further investigations are in progress.

 

