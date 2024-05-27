After 27 people, including four children, died in a massive fire accident at Rajkot’s TRP Game Zone, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar alerted all gaming arcades in Bengaluru. As Bengaluru has tens of gaming centres across different areas, the officials are directed to inspect the safety measures at these places. Bengaluru gaming arcades alerted after massive fire mishap in Rajkot

He wrote a letter to the civic body to ensure the precautions as they draw huge footfalls, especially on weekends. DK Shivakumar wrote, “Adherence to appropriate safety measures and precautions is of utmost importance for the prevention of untoward fire disasters in high-traffic entertainment spaces like shopping malls, gaming, and adventure zones across Bengaluru. I have written to the BBMP Commissioner with instructions to implement fail-safe measures in recreational places across the city as soon as possible while also making periodic checks mandatory to avoid fire mishaps.”

According to witnesses, several people, including children, were playing games at the game zone Saturday, located on Nana-Mava Road of Rajkot, when tragedy struck. The fire engulfed a temporary dome-like structure, which collapsed, trapping dozens of people under it. The Rajkot police launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The owner of the establishment was taken into custody.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the loss of lives in the fire tragedy and said the local administration was working to provide all possible assistance to those affected.