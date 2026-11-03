Bengaluru, A man has been arrested for allegedly holding a woman at knifepoint in public and attempting to rob her of a gold mangalsutra worth around ₹4.5 lakh at a shoe and bag repair shop in Indiranagar here, police said on Tuesday.

Bengaluru: Man held for attempting to rob woman of gold mangalsutra at knifepoint

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The woman is safe and unharmed, and police are verifying the background of the accused, Prabhuraj , as he reportedly appears to be mentally disturbed and depressed, they said.

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He was swiftly traced and apprehended with the help of members of the public, police said.

The incident occurred on October 31 in broad daylight at the shop located on 100 Feet Road in Indiranagar, police said.

A video purportedly showing the accused holding the woman at knifepoint in the presence of members of the public has also gone viral on social media.

According to police, the 23-year-old woman, who works as a receptionist at the shop and handles its daily transactions, was alone at the establishment when the incident occurred.

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{{^usCountry}} In her complaint, she said she had arrived at the shop around 10 am and was attending to her work when, at around 11.45 am, a man wearing a helmet and gloves entered the premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her complaint, she said she had arrived at the shop around 10 am and was attending to her work when, at around 11.45 am, a man wearing a helmet and gloves entered the premises. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused suddenly jumped over the reception counter and told her that someone was coming to kill him, warning her not to shout.

The complainant alleged that when she tried to call the shop owner, the accused forcibly made her sit down, covered her mouth with his hands and attacked her neck and hands with a knife. He threatened to kill her if she raised an alarm.

He then applied Fevikwik to both her hands, sticking them together, and stuffed a piece of cloth lying on the desk into her mouth. The accused allegedly snatched her gold mangalsutra weighing around 35 grams and valued at ₹4.5 lakh, and kept it in his pocket.

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When he attempted to flee, the woman managed to free her hands and raised an alarm, following which members of the public gathered outside the shop.

The accused then caught hold of her hair, dragged her inside the shop, held a knife to her neck and threatened the people gathered there, warning them against intervening, the FIR said.

When the shop owner and members of the public tried to apprehend him, the accused allegedly brandished the knife at them and attacked the shop owner before fleeing with the gold chain.

Acting swiftly, police, with the assistance of members of the public, traced and secured the accused. He was subsequently interrogated and remanded to judicial custody, a senior police officer said.

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A case has been registered under Section 309 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Indiranagar police station, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.