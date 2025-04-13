Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line likely to be partially operational by June, full launch by September: Report

The long-delayed Yellow Line of Bengaluru's Namma Metro is now expected to begin partial operations by June 2025, subject to final approvals and the arrival of key infrastructure. Full-scale services along the corridor could commence between August and September, according to Maheshwar Rao, Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). Bengaluru metro's first driverless train. (X/MetroRailNews)

Also Read - Bengaluru consumer court fines Tonique liquor store for charging for branded carry bag: Report

“Operations will commence once CMRS approval is in place and we have the required train sets. We’re currently waiting on the third train, and we expect more clarity by the end of this month,” he is quoted as a saying by The Hindu.

The 19.15-km Yellow Line, which runs from R.V. Road to Bommasandra, has seen its structural work completed for several months now. However, delays in the arrival of driverless train sets—being procured from China—have pushed back the inauguration timeline. The first batch, consisting of six coaches, reached Hebbagodi depot on February 14. BMRCL aims to begin services with at least three train sets in operation.

Also Read - Karnataka Cabinet decides to set up SIT to probe 40% commission allegation against BJP government

The metro agency is banking on the Yellow Line to significantly reduce traffic congestion, particularly in the tech-heavy corridor of Electronics City, which houses major companies like Infosys and Biocon. Once operational, the new route will provide direct connectivity between southern Bengaluru and the city’s growing IT cluster.

More about Yellow Line

Featuring 16 elevated stations, the Yellow Line will act as a key link in the city's expanding metro network. It will connect with the Green Line at R.V. Road and intersect with the under-construction Pink Line at Jayadeva Hospital, creating an important junction for commuters. The route is also expected to ease the notorious traffic snarls at Central Silk Board, one of the city's most congested points.

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had indicated that the Yellow Line would be launched by May. However, with train set deliveries and regulatory approvals still in the pipeline, BMRCL officials are now projecting a more realistic launch window in mid to late 2025.