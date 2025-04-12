Menu Explore
Karnataka Cabinet decides to set up SIT to probe 40% commission allegation against BJP government

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 12, 2025 10:53 AM IST

The SIT will complete the investigation in two months and submit the report to the state government, Karnataka minister H K Patil told reporters.

The Karnataka Cabinet on Friday decided to set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the 40 per cent commission allegations against the previous BJP government in the state, in the light of Justice Nagmohan Das Commission inquiry report.

Congress leader HK Patil. (ANI)
Congress leader HK Patil. (ANI)

The SIT will complete the investigation in two months and submit the report to the state government, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters.

Subsequently, the probe report will be presented in the cabinet meeting.

According to the Minister, out of three lakh works, Justice Nagamohan Das report took a sample of 1,729 works and conducted inquiry.

"The report is in two volumes. It endorses the allegations of irregularities," the Minister said.

Patil said the money released was more than the sanctioned amount, no objection certificate was issued out of turn, and there were meddling with the tender process.

"The SIT will include experts from the field. The SIT should submit its report in two months. It will look into the whole gamut and not just 1,729 samples taken by Justice Nagamohan Das," the Minister said.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Karnataka Cabinet decides to set up SIT to probe 40% commission allegation against BJP government
