Sam Altman made ChatGPT, Siddaramaiah made 'CasteGPT': BJP mocks Karnataka CM over caste census with AI jibe

The political discourse in Karnataka took a tech-savvy twist as the BJP launched a sharp critique against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, drawing a provocative comparison between him and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The jibe came after Siddaramaiah announced a special cabinet meeting scheduled for April 17 to deliberate on the contentious caste census report. BJP shares an AI-generated image of Sam Altman and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

Take a look at the post

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Karnataka unit of the BJP likened the CM’s focus on the caste census to artificial intelligence, branding it “CasteGPT” in contrast to Altman’s ChatGPT. The post was accompanied by an AI-generated image of Siddaramaiah and Altman shaking hands, captioned, “When ChatGPT meets CasteGPT — suddenly every reply starts with ‘Which community are you from?’ instead of ‘How can I help you today?’”

This satirical swipe was the latest in a series of AI-generated content shared by the BJP to target the Congress-led government in the state. The party has been actively using social media to lampoon Siddaramaiah, particularly over price hikes and the caste census initiative.

In an earlier post, the BJP mocked the Chief Minister with an AI-generated image showing him holding an empty coconut shell — a symbolic jab suggesting a lack of tangible achievements. “AI Prompt: Image of the Karnataka CM along with his contributions to Karnataka,” an X post read.

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah addressed the media on Friday, confirming that the caste census report — officially termed the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey — had been placed before the cabinet for review. However, a final decision on the report's implementation was deferred as some ministers sought more time to examine its recommendations in detail.

“The report will be thoroughly discussed during the special cabinet meeting on April 17,” Siddaramaiah said. “Once released, the data will offer a clearer understanding of the population distribution among various communities in the state.”

The survey in question was conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes, under the leadership of H. Kantharaju. It is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the state's future policies on reservation and social welfare, though it has sparked considerable political debate across party lines.