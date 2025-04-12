‘Why are you with a Hindu boy?’: Burqa-clad college girl harassed by classmates in Bengaluru, five held

In a disturbing case of moral policing in Bengaluru, a couple was allegedly harassed and assaulted by a group of five men outside a local park in Chandra Layout. The incident, which took place while the couple was seated on a scooter, has triggered public outrage after a video of the confrontation surfaced online. A 21-year-old student of a private university was thrashed by locals in Vikas Nagar on suspicion of being a child lifter. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)

The footage shows the man, dressed in an orange t-shirt, and the woman, wearing a burqa, being confronted by a group of men who appear visibly agitated. One of the accused is seen recording the woman on his phone, while others question her about whether her family was aware of her whereabouts. The group then turned on the man, interrogating him about his relationship with a woman from a different religious background, before launching into verbal abuse.

In the video, one of the men is heard asking the woman if she had any shame for sitting with a man in public, despite wearing a burqa. The couple was clearly intimidated during the exchange, as the group closed in on them near the scooter.

Five people arrested

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Girish S, a complaint was filed by the woman following the incident. “The couple was sitting on a scooter when five people confronted them. The woman was in a burqa. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered and we are continuing with the investigation,” he was quoted as a saying by India Today.

While the police initially stated that no physical violence took place, another video emerged that appears to contradict this claim. In it, the accused can be seen surrounding the man and striking him with what looks like a wooden stick.

The police have since arrested five individuals in connection with the case, one of whom is a minor. “The group primarily questioned the woman about why she was sitting there. Further details will come out as the investigation progresses,” DCP Girish said.