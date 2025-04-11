Bengaluru: Nandi Hills ropeway gets forest nod, foundation stone to be laid in May

The Karnataka government’s ambitious ropeway project at Nandi Hills has received forest clearance with conditions from the state forest department, marking a significant milestone for the long-pending tourism initiative. The ropeway will start from the base of the hill, requiring about seven acres of land.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the tourism department has now set a target of May 2025 to lay the foundation stone for the project, even as it awaits final approval from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

The clearance was granted through the Parivesh portal managed by the MoEFCC, after the forest department imposed strict conditions to ensure minimal ecological disruption.

The project site, which falls within the Nandi State Forest limits in Chikkaballapur district, is subject to restrictions including a ban on tree felling (except one eucalyptus tree), prohibition on blasting or drilling, and the use of manual labour only under supervision. No roads will be constructed, and JCBs will not be permitted in the forested area, the report added.

Project details

The 2.93-km-long ropeway, proposed as a solution to traffic congestion and unregulated tourism at the popular hill station, is expected to significantly improve accessibility while reducing vehicular pollution. The total cost of the project is pegged at ₹93.40 crore, and construction is expected to take 24 months once all approvals are in place.

The ropeway will start from the base of the hill, requiring about seven acres of land, of which 86 guntas is forest land, and terminate at the top of Nandi Hill, where another two acres will be utilised.

The alignment of the ropeway has been modified in response to environmental concerns, reducing the number of supporting pillars from 17–18 to just 10.

If completed on schedule, this will be Karnataka’s first operational ropeway project.

