Tintin and Snowy at Mysore Palace? AI image sparks buzz as fans pitch adventure series

An AI-generated image showing the beloved comic book character Tintin riding a Jawa motorcycle in front of the iconic Mysore Palace, with his loyal dog Snowy in tow, has captured the imagination of the internet. The crossover between Tintin and Mysore palace has gone viral.(X/@SanandanaYS)

Shared by an X user, Sanandana Sastry, the crossover between comic adventure and iconic Karnataka palace has gone viral, and fans can’t stop dreaming up storylines.

Check out the post here:

The post, captioned "Any old unsolved mysteries in Mysore? It would make a beautiful Tintin story now. Tintin rides a Jawa in his adventures, Generated using ChatGPT," quickly caught the attention of fans and creators alike.

This was followed by a wave of witty and imaginative responses, turning the comments section into a Tintin brainstorm session.

How did X users react?

Some of the most loved fan-suggested titles included, ‘Tintin and the Tunnels of Mysore Palace’, ‘Tintin in the Vanishing Sands of Talakkad’, ‘Tintin and the Ghosts of Jaganmohan Palace’.

One user exclaimed, "Waah! I would love to read this 😃", echoing the sentiment of many who grew up with the Belgian reporter’s globe-trotting adventures.

Even AI chatbot Perplexity chimed in, replying to a user, "Tintin in Mysore sounds like an amazing concept for a story! Imagine Tintin arriving in Mysore to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a priceless artifact from the Mysore Palace, riding his trusty Jawa motorcycle through bustling markets and scenic landscapes, with Snowy sniffing out clues."

The bot continued, "The adventure could include unraveling secret tunnels beneath the palace, encounters with quirky local characters, and a thrilling chase through Chamundi Hills. What a perfect blend of Tintin's charm and Mysore's rich heritage!"

