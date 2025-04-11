Burkha-clad woman, her male friend assaulted in Bengaluru by delivery boys over ‘interfaith interaction’

In a disturbing case of moral policing in Bengaluru, a group of four young men, including two minors, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a girl and her male friend in Chandra Layout. The incident took place on Wednesday near a park in Bengaluru's Chandra Layout area.

According to a report by The Hindu, the incident took place on Wednesday near a park in the Chandra Layout area, when the accused confronted a burkha-clad girl who was seen sitting on a scooter with a boy from another faith. According to the police, the delivery executives objected to their interfaith interaction and began questioning them aggressively, the report added.

The group allegedly attacked both the girl and the boy and filmed the assault. The video was later circulated widely on social media, sparking outrage.

(Also Read: 'Bengaluru silently eating into our savings': Start-up mentor's post on soaring costs sparks debate)

Based on the girl’s statement, the police registered a case under sections of assault and criminal intimidation. Investigators tracked down the suspects and took them into custody. Two of the four accused are said to be minors, police confirmed.

As per the publication, officials said further investigation is underway to determine whether more people were involved and how the video was disseminated online.

CM, Dy CM on moral policing

In 2023, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar directed the officials to take strict action against hooligans who disturb the harmony in society and declared that no moral policing will be encouraged.

Speaking to the reporters, deputy CM DK Shivakumar had said, “No moral policing will be encouraged in Karnataka, and we will be promoting friendly policing. We also asked the police department to come up with a report on Bengaluru traffic and find solutions to it."

(Also Read: Bengaluru: Nandi Hills ropeway gets forest nod, foundation stone to be laid in May)