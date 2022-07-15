Bengaluru news: Parks to stay open for extra hours. Check latest timings here
- BBMP extended the park timings in Bengaluru from 5 am to 10 pm with a maintenance break from 10 am to 1.30 pm
Bengaluru parks will stay open for two-and-a-half hours more every day, the city's civic body said Thursday. Parks will now be open from 5 am to 10 pm, with the maintenance break shortened from 10 am to 1.30 pm instead of 4 pm.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) released a circular confirming the new timings that was shared by chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on Twitter.
He wrote: "A circular has been issued to allow public use of parks under BBMP from 5.00 am to 8.00 pm (excluding park management hours from 10.00 am to 1.30 pm).(Sic)"
The maintenance break will be used for cleaning the park and watering saplings.
This decision comes after citizens raised multiple complaints because parks were frequently inaccessible to them.
According to the BBMP, there are 1,118 parks under its jurisdiction. The remaining are run by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board(BWSSB). Two of the city's biggest and most popular parks - Cubbon Park and Lal Bagh are maintained by the state's horticulture department.
Among other recent notices by the BBMP was one that went viral on social media because it restricted jogging, running or walking in anti-clockwise direction in one of its parks.
-
Karnataka Kashi Yatra website launched: Check how to apply for subsidy here
The Kashi Yatra scheme launched by the Karnataka government last month now has two websites - itms.kar.nic.in and sevasindhuservices.karnataka.gov.in - on which pilgrims can apply for the subsidies and check other related details. The scheme offers around 30,000 pilgrims cash assistance of Rs 5,000 each to take up a pilgrimage to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. It was announced by Shashikala Jolle, the Karnataka minister for religious endowment, Hajj and wakf.
-
Science Theatre Festival in Mysuru starts today. Plan your weekend
Science enthusiasts are in for a treat this weekend as the Mysuru Vijnana Trust has organised a theatre festival in Mysuru, about 180 km from the Karnataka capital Bengaluru. According to the Facebook page of the Mysore Science Theatre Festival, three plays will be staged between Friday and Sunday. Here are the plays that will be performed - July 15, Friday: Play called 'Leelavati' written by Indian Mathematician Bhaskaracharya to be performed by Kalasuruchi team.
-
Uttarakhand: Teacher who died 4 yrs ago included in transfer list; probe ordered
In a bizarre incident, Uttarakhand education department on Friday ordered an inquiry into the transfer of a government teacher who had died four years ago. The transfer of the primary school government teacher in Rudraprayag district, Veerpal Singh Kunwar came as an embarrassment to the education minister. Education minister Dhan Singh Rawat has directed the Director General of School Education to constitute a committee into the matter and conduct an immediate inquiry.
-
Delhi woman commits suicide, was 'forced to undergo abortion 14 times': Police
A 33-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after being "forced to undergo abortion 14 times" by her live-in partner in a span of eight years, police said on Thursday citing a suicide note. The incident took place on July 5 in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area, they said. A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against the man who works at a software firm in Noida, a senior police officer said.
-
UP: Two journalists allegedly shot at by bike-borne assailants
Two journalists of different Hindi dailies were allegedly shot at by two motorcycle-borne assailants in east UP's Sonbhadra district on Thursday night. The police said the duo are undergoing treatment at a local hospital. He said three bullet shells were recovered from the crime scene. He said the police are further probing about circumstances and motive behind the incidents. He said efforts are on to trace the assailants.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics