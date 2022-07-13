Bengaluru park sign goes viral for ordering people to not walk 'anti-clockwise'

Posters and signs are a common sight in parks and public spaces as they often instruct people on dos and don'ts - to not litter, for example. However, one sign in a Bengaluru park has a different message - asking people not to walk in an anti-clockwise direction.

The sign, put up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city's administrative body, reads, "No jogging, no walking, no anti-clockwise walking."

Image source: Reddit

The post attracted hilarious comments and replies, with one user writing, "Is nagin (snake) dance allowed?" to which another replied, "Only if you do it clockwise."

One user wrote, "If they see me running do they also run to stop me or stand still," which got replies like "Checkmate BBMP" and "Nearest traffic cop comes and puts a chalan."

A third user said, "BBMP management meeting. What should we fix? Bad roads (No) Bad garbage management (No) People walking anti-clockwise (Yes)," while a fourth commented sarcastically, "They’ve got their priorities right!"

