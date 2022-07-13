Bengaluru park sign goes viral for ordering people to not walk 'anti-clockwise'
- A BBMP sign at a public park asking people not to walk ‘anti-clockwise’ elicited hilarious responses from netizens who asked ‘is nagin dance allowed?’ See the post here.
Posters and signs are a common sight in parks and public spaces as they often instruct people on dos and don'ts - to not litter, for example. However, one sign in a Bengaluru park has a different message - asking people not to walk in an anti-clockwise direction.
The sign, put up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city's administrative body, reads, "No jogging, no walking, no anti-clockwise walking."
The post attracted hilarious comments and replies, with one user writing, "Is nagin (snake) dance allowed?" to which another replied, "Only if you do it clockwise."
One user wrote, "If they see me running do they also run to stop me or stand still," which got replies like "Checkmate BBMP" and "Nearest traffic cop comes and puts a chalan."
A third user said, "BBMP management meeting. What should we fix? Bad roads (No) Bad garbage management (No) People walking anti-clockwise (Yes)," while a fourth commented sarcastically, "They’ve got their priorities right!"
-
Burnt car with charred body inside found in Karnataka
A totally burnt car with a charred body inside was found in an isolated place at Henaberu in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district, police sources said on Wednesday. Only skeletal remains are found in the rear seat of the car behind the driver's seat on Tuesday night. The chassis of the car and registration plate is also charred. A case has been registered at the Byndoor police station.
-
Sunil Gupta is vice-chairperson of Punjab Economic Policy and Planning Board
Former Canara Bank director Sunil Gupta, has held the positions of chairperson, vice-chairperson and secretary at the Chandigarh chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India . He is a member of the Chandigarh University governing body; former president of the Aggarwal Sabha, Panchkula; former Chandigarh Club director; Punjab Judo Association treasurer; and Panchkula Welfare Trust (charitable diagnostic centre) chairperson.
-
PMC schools to remain closed on Thursday
With the India Meteorological Department issuing rain alerts and incessant rainfall, the Pune Municipal Corporation has decided that all civic primary and secondary schools will remain closed on Thursday. PMC school board administrative officer Meenakshi Raut issued the order on Wednesday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation is also likely to issue a similar order by evening.
-
In Jharkhand, Hemant Soren's actions raise questions about political upheaval
Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to temple town Deoghar in Jharkhand may have given a fillip to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state, where the party is the main opposition, but it has also added fuel to speculation about possible political realignments in the state. The inauguration of the Deoghar airport, and a visit to the town's popular Baba Baidyanath Temple were the main items on the agenda.
-
275 IEDs, country-made rocket launchers recovered from Maoist hideouts in Patna
In a major crackdown, a special operations team of the CRPF's Cobra Battalion, STF, and district police have recovered 275 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), 25 cane bombs, a country made rocket launcher and other equipment from Maoists' hideouts at Aurangabad district in Patna, police said on Wednesday. Police recovered an assault rifle, SLR, country made rifle, DBBL gun, two UBGL, 380 live cartridges, wireless set, six hand grenades, pistols and five magazines so far.
