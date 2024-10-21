Bengaluru rain havoc: 20 flights delayed, 4 diverted to Chennai. Yelahanka hit hardest by night downpour

Heavy rain in Bengaluru on Monday night caused chaos at the Bengaluru airport, delaying at least 20 flights and leading to the diversion of several flights. The city has been battered by heavy rain, forcing the closure of schools for the second time in a week. Bengaluru rain: Several underpasses were flooded due to the rain.(X)

Over twenty flights headed to the Karnataka airport were delayed on Monday night as the city, especially its northern parts, saw heavy rain and thunderstorm. An Air India flight from Delhi and four Indigo flights were diverted to Chennai, airport sources told HT.com.

Till 9 pm on Monday, flight landings were normal at the Kempegowda International Airport located in the northern suburb of Devanahalli, the sources added.

Flights began to get delayed following this and more delays are reportedly expected.

Yelahanka hardest hit

Yelahanka and other areas in north Bengaluru, such as Sahakar Nagar, saw torrential rain on Monday night. Social media was flooded with videos and posts of flooded roads and underpasses.

The railway underpass in Sahakar Nagar, near Mall of Asia, was flooded, resulting in multiple cars being submerged in water.

Bengaluru rain cripples normal life, low-lying areas flooded

The heavy rain that have been battering the city for the past two days have thrown normal life out of gear and leading to waterlogging in several low-lying areas and roads.

Schools and Anganwadi centres were closed on Monday as a precaution.

This is the second time within a week that schools are being shut owing to rains in Bengaluru.

People waded through the flooded roads to reach their destination in several parts of the city.

Several trees came down crashing in the city affecting vehicular movement.

