Bengaluru rains: School buses seen stranded amid heavy downpour, parents slam 'last-minute' school closure

Amih heavy rainfall in Bengaluru, school buses were seen stranded on severely waterlogged Sarjapur Road, on Monday morning. School buses were seen stranded in Bengaluru.(X)

The District collector issued an order announcing a holiday for Anganwadis and schools in Bengaluru City on Monday. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure and in the interest of students, said the Collector.

However, all other degree courses, post-graduate programs, diplomas, engineering, and ITIs will remain open.

Several parents expressed their anger on X, questioning whether it was a communication gap or a last-minute decision. One user stated, 'The DC declared the holiday so late that school vans had already picked up kids, leaving parents scrambling to manage the situation.

A general instruction has been given to the heads of the colleges and the concerned persons to consider some points while conducting lectures in the colleges. If there are weak, dilapidated buildings such buildings cannot be used for lectures. In this regard, the heads of the colleges should pay attention to the good condition of the college buildings and take appropriate measures to avoid any accidents, said authorities.

As a precautionary measure, the lack of learning time caused by the holiday is to make up by holding extra classes on Saturday afternoons or Sundays.

Parents, College Heads of students should ensure that students do not go to low-lying areas with water. They should ensure the safety of vehicles used by students to go to colleges. The District Collector said that information should be given to the students about dealing with natural calamities in the colleges.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains Bengaluru over the next two days.

As per the latest forecast issued on Sunday, the city will see a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and occasional heavy thundershowers. Temperatures are expected to hover around a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius during this period.

