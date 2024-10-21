Bengaluru CBD areas severely waterlogged after heavy rain. See traffic advisory for MG Road, Trinity Circle

Bengaluru is currently facing heavy rainfall that has disrupted daily life across the city. The Central Business District (CBD), which usually remains resilient against flooding, is now grappling with severe waterlogging and slow-moving traffic. BBMP disaster management team carried out waterlogging clearance at shoulder drains along MG Road various roads in the eastern zone of the city.(X/BBMP)

On Monday morning, following heavy rainfall, the BBMP disaster management team carried out waterlogging clearance at shoulder drains along MG Road and various roads in the eastern zone of the city.

Check post here:

Areas such as MG Road, Richmond Road, Church Street, Cubbon Road, Cunningham Road among others fall under Central Business District.

The traffic advisory highlights that waterlogging is causing delays at several critical points, including Trinity Circle towards ASC Centre, the Cantonment railway bridge, and Deepanjali Nagar metro station. Additionally, 80 Feet Road on Srinivagilu main road is also experiencing slow traffic flow due to water accumulation.

(Also Read: Bengaluru schools, Anganwadis to remain closed today amid heavy rain across city)

Residents of Bengaluru are experiencing steady rains across the Central Business District (CBD), South, and Southeast regions of the city, with rain bands causing widespread moderate rainfall in the West, Northwest, and parts of the CBD.

As the forecast predicts a spell of 4-5 cm of rainfall, concerns are rising about potential flooding in East Bengaluru, while the CBD is expected to manage the situation better. Reactions on social media reflect apprehension over the rain's impact on daily life.

(Also Read: Bengaluru rain updates: Silk Board junction turns into a river, ORR sees ‘worst deluge’. Videos)

Schools remain closed

The Bengaluru District collector announced a holiday for all schools and Anganwadis in the city on Monday, ANI reported.

The decision was made as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff amid the ongoing weather conditions, which have caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions across several parts of Bengaluru.

All other degree courses, post-graduate programs, diplomas, engineering, and ITIs have not been declared a holiday.

The announcement was made verbally due to the urgency of the decision, with an official order expected to follow soon.

(Also Read: Latest Bengaluru News Live Updates Today October 21, 2024 : Bengaluru rains: Early morning downpour triggers severe waterlogging and traffic jams amid yellow alert. Watch)