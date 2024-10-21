Bengaluru weather: Rain resumes on Monday evening after brief respite, city's north part faces brunt

After a brief pause in the monsoon activity, rain returned to Bengaluru on Monday evening with even more force, lashing several parts of the city, with the northern zones experiencing the heaviest downpour. The showers, which resumed in the evening, are expected to further intensify at nighttime. Vehicles move on a waterlogged road after heavy rain in Bengaluru on Monday.(PTI)

Heavy rainfall has been disrupting daily life in the IT hub for several days now, with commuters facing inundated roads and inescapable traffic snarls.

North Bengaluru, including areas like Sahakara Nagar, bore the brunt of the downpour. Residents took to the internet to share that the downpour has made a comeback. “Heaviest rain ive seen in my whole life. Bengaluru is GONE i swearrrr,” wrote a resident on social media site X.

“Rain ranga tiranga over Bengaluru. Thrashing spell,” another posted.

“Serious storms development over north Bengaluru. Extremely heavy rain likely over North and West Bengaluru during next 1-2 hours. Avoid travelling. Isolated flooding possible,” another user shared.

This came shortly after residents flooded social media with memes over the city's unpredictable weather after it swiftly adopted a sunny sky in the afternoon hours on Monday despite the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) orange alert.

While some trolled the apparently “incorrect” forecast by the agency, several internet users had pointed out that the weather warning had a validity of only three hours and several parts of Bengaluru got their fair share of heavy rain in the morning. Notably, many residents also wrote that the downpour may resume in the evening and continue into the night.

The office and school-going crowd in the Karnataka capital has been facing difficulties in commuting as waterlogging hampered movement, leading to long delays on arterial roads such as the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Several two-wheelers were also seen stranded in knee-deep water, and residents in low-lying areas were forced to take precautionary measures.

The torrential weather also raised concerns over the city’s poor drainage system. Local authorities have been pressed into action to clear clogged drains and mitigate flooding.