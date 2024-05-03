Bengaluru resident's heartfelt interaction with auto driver on competitive exams goes viral

A heart warming exchange between a Bengaluru resident and an auto driver has captured the essence of genuine human connection in a recent social media post. Shared by user Namrata S Rao, the post resonated with many, describing it as a "cute Bengaluru moment" that unfolded during a ride. Rao's post struck a chord with many online, garnering over 1 lakh views and prompting discussions about the significance of authentic interactions in daily life. (@NamrataSRao/X)

The conversation between Rao and the auto driver commenced with a common observation about the scorching weather, with the driver responding in Kannada, "Oh Kannada baratta" ("You speak Kannada too"). This simple exchange paved the way for a deeper dialogue, centering on the topic of entrance exams such as CET and NEET, particularly concerning the driver's daughter, who is currently in Class 11.

Reflecting on the interaction, Rao highlighted the driver's insightful response when asked if he frequently engages in such conversations with passengers. The driver's sincerity shone through as he explained, “No madam, we understand people, we get vibes too. I could feel you that were genuine person to ask on this, that’s why. Else, the passenger will be with ear phones and I’ll be staring at the road, just like any other day.”

Rao's post struck a chord with many online, garnering over 1 lakh views and prompting discussions about the significance of authentic interactions in daily life. Commenters expressed appreciation for Rao's initiative and empathy towards the auto driver.

“Bless namma auto drivers. Running trips even in 38deg heat. Respect,” one user replied.

“Yes it is a good gesture to start a conversation with a taxi driver or auto driver if he/she is willing. Otherwise life is extremely transactional and frankly boring,” another said.