Bengaluru: Shivananda steel flyover partially opens for commuters
- It is reported that the the construction work of the flyover is yet to be finished as the asphalting work on a stretch is still pending.
The Shivananda circle steel flyover, which is supposed to be opened on August 15, has missed yet another deadline as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) failed to open it fully for the public commute. However, only one side of the flyover has been opened as part of the trail run on Independence Day.
The construction work of the flyover is yet to be finished as the asphalting work on a stretch is still pending, reported The Hindu. However, the commuters on Monday could access one side of the flyover in the heart of the city.
The total cost of this project has reportedly shot up to ₹39 crore from the initial estimated of ₹19 crore. The project was initially supposed to be 326-metre-long and the civic body later decided to increase the length of the steel bridge to 493 metres.
The steel bridge is expected to decongest the traffic at Shivananda circle signal which is usually packed with the commuters of Malleshwaram, Majestic and Chalukya circle. The commuters of Central Bengaluru have been eagerly waiting for the bridge to open to the public.
The half-a-kilometre-long flyover is expected to ease the movements of vehicles.
The bridge will cut the travel time and take less than five minutes to reach the Seshadripuram railway underpass from the busy Race Course Road.
The foundation stone for this project was laid in the year 2017 and it took five years for BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) to finish the construction of this steel bridge.
-
Bike taxi driver chased his dream after losing job in Covid. It wasn't enough
The story of a bike-taxi driver from Bengaluru who is also an award-winning creative director before losing his job at a Chinese company during the Covid-19 pandemic is being widely shared on social media. But what drew the netizens' attention, besides his ordeal, is how a Twitter user found out that both of them once shared the same co-working space.
-
18 foetuses found at municipal dumping ground in West Bengal
Howrah’s district chief medical officer Nitaichandra Mondol said: “This is a serious matter. Police have started an investigation. Whether any racket is going on in any hospital or any nursing home needs to be found out”.
-
Pipeline burst affects water supply to Kamothe residents
The water supply of over two lakh residents in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, was cut off after an 800mm pipeline from Morbe Dam that supplies over 37MLD water to the node burst on Tuesday. Though Kamothe falls under CIDCO, the daily water requirement is provided by the NMMC. The pipeline burst at 8.30am. As per the messages circulated by CIDCO to the consumers, the water supply was to be restored by evening.
-
Post-pandemic return to school a back-breaking exercise for kids
Arundhati Chavan, president, Parent Teachers Association United Forum added, despite following a timetable, students end up carrying 7-8 kg-heavy bags. Lack of physical activity among school students over the last two years has also led to high cases of weak bones being reported. Several city schools are trying to ease students into the new routine, after two years of online classes. The Podar International School, in Santacruz, introduced a cupboard system for the students in April this year.
-
65-year-old killed in road accident in Bhiwandi
A 65-year-old retired public prosecutor was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle when he was on his way for a morning walk on the Kalyan- Bhiwandi road on August 15. The deceased left home at around 4.50am and was hit by a vehicle at around 5am. The deceased, identified as Pandurang Rupla Rathod of Raghukul Colony in Ganeshnagar area in Kongaon, lived with his son and daughter-in-law. His two daughters are married.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics