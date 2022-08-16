Bengaluru: Shivananda steel flyover partially opens for commuters

The Shivananda circle steel flyover, which is supposed to be opened on August 15, has missed yet another deadline as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) failed to open it fully for the public commute. However, only one side of the flyover has been opened as part of the trail run on Independence Day.

The construction work of the flyover is yet to be finished as the asphalting work on a stretch is still pending, reported The Hindu. However, the commuters on Monday could access one side of the flyover in the heart of the city.

The total cost of this project has reportedly shot up to ₹39 crore from the initial estimated of ₹19 crore. The project was initially supposed to be 326-metre-long and the civic body later decided to increase the length of the steel bridge to 493 metres.

The steel bridge is expected to decongest the traffic at Shivananda circle signal which is usually packed with the commuters of Malleshwaram, Majestic and Chalukya circle. The commuters of Central Bengaluru have been eagerly waiting for the bridge to open to the public.

The half-a-kilometre-long flyover is expected to ease the movements of vehicles.

The bridge will cut the travel time and take less than five minutes to reach the Seshadripuram railway underpass from the busy Race Course Road.

The foundation stone for this project was laid in the year 2017 and it took five years for BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) to finish the construction of this steel bridge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON