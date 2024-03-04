What is Karnataka govt doing to solve Bengaluru water crisis? Deputy CM DK Shivakumar reveals action plan

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the government has identified 50 per cent of the borewells in Bengaluru that have dried up.



“We have identified that 50% of the borewells have dried up. There is a big problem. There are about 14,700 borewells in Bengaluru and 6,997 have dried up whereas around 7,784 are working. Water doesn’t belong to any individual, it’s for everyone,” Shivakumar was quoted by ANI as saying. People stand in queues to get drinking water as areas like Whitefield, Mahadevpura and RR Nagar face drinking water shortages.(ANI)

“We are creating a war room. All the officials will try and come up with a solution. We will also fix a common price for water tankers. ₹556 crores have been allocated for water supply,” he added.

This comes days after Shivakumar had announced that the government will take over the private water tankers in view of severe water shortage in the state capital.

“There is a massive water shortage of water in Bengaluru. The officials of the BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) and BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) are holding meetings on a daily basis to overcome the issue,” the deouty chief minister said on Saturday.

“We have instructed all the water tankers in Bengaluru to register before March 7 as water suppliers are fleecing customers. We have called for a meeting on Monday 12 pm to discuss tackling drinking water issue in Bengaluru,” he added.

On Monday, chief minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation stone of the Vrishabhavati lift irrigation project in the Nelamangala assembly constituency (Bengaluru rural) amid the increasing water crisis in the city.



He said the project would permanently solve the water problems faced by the people of Bengaluru and its surrounding rural areas.

'We have spent 3000 crore rupees on KC Valley and MN Valley, and now we are spending ₹2240 crore on the Vrishabhavati project. Due to this, the water problem faced by the people of Bengaluru city, rural areas and Tumkur districts will be permanently solved," Siddaramaiah added.

“This is a project to fill 70 lakes with water in the first phase. This will increase the groundwater level of all the four districts. The economic power of the people will also increase as a result of water support for the lands”, the chief minister added.

Bengaluru is facing one of the worst water crises in its history. The city, at present, has access to about 1,850 million litres per day. However, it needs at least 1,680 MLD more to meet its water needs.

(With ANI inputs)