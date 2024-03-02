Karnataka govt to takeover private water tankers in Bengaluru
The decision is taken in view of severe water shortage in Bengaluru and upcoming summer.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday announced that the private water tankers in Bengaluru would be taken over by the State government in view of severe water shortage.
Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence here, he said, "There is a massive water shortage of water in Bengaluru. The officials of the BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) and BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) are holding meetings on a daily basis to overcome the issue."
"We have instructed all the water tankers in Bengaluru to register before March 7 as water suppliers are fleecing customers. We have called for a meeting on Monday 12 pm to discuss tackling drinking water issue in Bengaluru. A grant of ₹10 crore has been given to each Assembly constituency to address drinking water issues," he added.