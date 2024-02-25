Amid the massive water scarcity, people in east Bengaluru were spotted standing in long queues before water tankers and water supply stations. The lack of Cauvery water supply and the drought-hit situation led to a severe drinking water crisis in a few parts of Bengaluru. Bengaluru water woes: People stand in long queues with water cans. Watch

On Sunday. People in areas like Whitefield, Belatur and Mahadevapura in east Bengaluru were spotted holding water cans outside water supply stations for drinking water. The BWSSB (Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board) has already asked people to use water carefully as maintenance work will also be conducted. As the summer season is just days away, residents are worried about how to handle the water crisis in Bengaluru.

On Saturday, the BBMP also met with high-level officials to strategise a plan to deal with Bengaluru's water woes.

Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development Rakesh Singh headed this meeting and stressed the urgency of the matter. Singh emphasized the need for immediate action to prevent citizens from enduring water shortages. He urged collaboration with the authorities of the Bengaluru Water and Sewage Supply Board (BWSSB) in order to identify and resolve water-related challenges across different BBMP zones swiftly.

Additionally, temporary measures, such as deploying water tankers, were implemented to ease pressure on existing resources, particularly on RO plants. According to BBMP, more than 1200 tubewells are already dried up.

“Efforts are also underway to address the depletion of tubewells within the city. With more than 1,200 tubewells dried up out of 10.84 lakh connections, authorities have prioritised repairs and maintenance to restore their functionality,” officials said.