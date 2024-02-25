 Bengaluru water woes: People stand in long queues with water cans. Watch | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru water woes: People stand in long queues with water cans. Watch

Bengaluru water woes: People stand in long queues with water cans. Watch

ByHT News Desk
Feb 25, 2024 01:45 PM IST

On Saturday, the BBMP also met with high-level officials to strategise a plan to deal with Bengaluru's water woes.

Amid the massive water scarcity, people in east Bengaluru were spotted standing in long queues before water tankers and water supply stations. The lack of Cauvery water supply and the drought-hit situation led to a severe drinking water crisis in a few parts of Bengaluru.

Bengaluru water woes: People stand in long queues with water cans. Watch
Bengaluru water woes: People stand in long queues with water cans. Watch

On Sunday. People in areas like Whitefield, Belatur and Mahadevapura in east Bengaluru were spotted holding water cans outside water supply stations for drinking water. The BWSSB (Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board) has already asked people to use water carefully as maintenance work will also be conducted. As the summer season is just days away, residents are worried about how to handle the water crisis in Bengaluru.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read - Karnataka govt releases 2.75 TMC of water from Almatti Dam

On Saturday, the BBMP also met with high-level officials to strategise a plan to deal with Bengaluru's water woes.

Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development Rakesh Singh headed this meeting and stressed the urgency of the matter. Singh emphasized the need for immediate action to prevent citizens from enduring water shortages. He urged collaboration with the authorities of the Bengaluru Water and Sewage Supply Board (BWSSB) in order to identify and resolve water-related challenges across different BBMP zones swiftly.

Additionally, temporary measures, such as deploying water tankers, were implemented to ease pressure on existing resources, particularly on RO plants. According to BBMP, more than 1200 tubewells are already dried up.

“Efforts are also underway to address the depletion of tubewells within the city. With more than 1,200 tubewells dried up out of 10.84 lakh connections, authorities have prioritised repairs and maintenance to restore their functionality,” officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On