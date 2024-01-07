To address the concerns of the farmers in the Krishna basin (Bagalkote, Kalburgi and Vijayapura), Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Water Resources of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, announced the release of 2.75 TMC of water from Almatti dam at around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday. Karnataka govt releases 2.75 TMC of water from Almatti Dam(AFP File Photo/For Representation Only)

In response to the critical water shortage in the Krishna basin, DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Water Resources, Karnataka, conducted a virtual meeting on January 6, 2024. The focus was on preserving standing chilli crops in the Krishna Upland Project and ensuring an adequate water supply for the coming summer season.

DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister, said, "Notably, major reservoirs in the Krishna Upland Project, including Almatti and Narayanpura, currently face a water storage deficit exceeding 50 per cent compared to the same period last year. Emphasising the state water policy's priority for drinking water, the government aims to secure water resources for public consumption and livestock during the impending summer."

In response to pleas from people's representatives and farmers' leaders, the government has decided to release 2.75 TMC of water into canals immediately. This initiative aims to safeguard both the growing chilli crops in the Achukattu area and address the anticipated water demand for the upcoming summer.

Farmers in the Achukattu region under the Krishna Upper Bank Project are urged to efficiently utilise the released 2.75 TMC of water. The District Administration will collaborate with the Irrigation Department to oversee the effective implementation of water utilisation measures.