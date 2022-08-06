Bengaluru-Chennai expressway will reduce travel time to two hours: Nitin Gadkari
- In his speech at Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the minister had mentioned the much-awaited Bengaluru-Chennai expressway.
The new expressway between Bengaluru and Chennai will reduce the travel time between the two cities to two hours, said Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari. In his speech at Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the minister had mentioned the much-awaited Bengaluru-Chennai expressway.
The minister said, “India will have 26 new green expressways in the next three years and this will reduce the travel time for people choosing roadways. The Bengaluru-Chennai expressway is one of them and it is going to help commuters to reach their cities (Chennai or Bengaluru) in just two hours. I would like to reiterate that our roads are going to be no less than the roads of America in the future.”
Earlier in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also mentioned in his speech about the Chennai-Bengaluru expressway. “The Bengaluru-Chennai expressway will connect two key centres of growth. The four-lane elevated road connecting Chennai port to Maduravoyal will make Chennai Port more efficient and decongest the city traffic,” Modi had said.
Currently, the average commute time between Chennai and Bengaluru by road is five to six hours and the new expressway is expected to bring it down to two to three hours. Modi had laid the foundation for the 262 km long expressway in May. The expressway is going to pass through Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
Besides, the 117-kilometre-long Bengaluru-Mysuru highway is also under construction and this is expected to be completed by October.
-
Jharkhand: Over 100 pigs die due to suspected African swine fever, alert sounded
With more than 100 pigs dead in Ranchi district since July 27 due to suspected swine fever, the Jharkhand animal husbandry department (AHD) has sounded the alert and asked the others to take precautionary measures, a government official said on Saturday. Samples from affected pigs have been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease in Bhopal and Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Kolkata to diagnose the actual disease, he said.
-
Dhanbad judge's murder: 2 convicts sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment
A special CBI court in Dhanbad on Saturday sentenced two convicted of killing Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand to rigorous life imprisonment till death. On July 28, the court had found them guilty in the murder case.
-
Locals involved in murder of BJP Yuva Morcha activist: K'taka Home Minister
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday indicated that those involved in the recent murder of BJP activist in Dakshina Kannada district were locals, and efforts are on to nab them. Police had earlier suspected Kerala links to the murder, and had sent teams to the neighbouring state and were in contact with the police there as part of the investigation, citing that the place where the murder took place was close to the border.
-
Karnataka: Bommai to hold conference with DCs of rain-affected districts today
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a video conference with Deputy Commissioners and other senior officials of the rain-affected districts of the state at 4 pm today. The DCs of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mandya, Mysuru, Davangere, Tumakuru, Ramnagar, Yadgir, Koppala, Haveri, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Gadag and Chikkamagaluru would participate.
-
NCW seeks politician's arrest for allegedly abusing woman in Noida
The National Commission for Women has sought the arrest of a politician accused of abusing and assaulting a woman in Noida. While Tyagi claimed to be a member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and his pictures with senior leaders surfaced on social media, the party's local unit distanced itself from him. Multiple videos of the episode surfaced on social media, with one purportedly showing Tyagi hurling expletives and assaulting the woman.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics