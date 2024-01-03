BJP to hold stir over man’s arrest in 31-yr-old post-Babri riots case

The Karnataka unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced that it will stage a statewide protest on Wednesday, condemning the arrest of Hindutva activist Srikanth Poojari in connection with a rioting case dating back to December 1992, following the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh. Undated photo of Srikanth Poojari who had taken part in the Ram temple agitation. Karnataka police has arrested Poojari on charges of indulging in violence during the movement. (PTI)

Earlier on Monday, the Hubballi police arrested the 50-year-old man, suspecting his involvement in the riots that erupted in Hubballi after the Babri Masjid’s demolition in 1992. Poojari was 20-year-old at the time of the alleged incident, officials familiar with the matter said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In response to Poojari’s arrest, the Karnataka BJP posted on ‘X’, “Congress in Karnataka shamefully targets Hindu activists, arresting elderly Karsevak Shri Srikanth Poojari in a 31-year-old fake case. As Hindus celebrate the Ram Mandir, Congress’s cowardly move reflects their refusal to accept the reality of the Ram Mandir. This witch hunt against Hindus is highly condemnable.”

Addressing the media, BJP state President B Y Vijayendra criticised the Karnataka government, accusing it of being anti-Hindu. “In Hubballi, they reopened a 31-year-old case, and Hindu worker Srikant Poojari was arrested. We strongly condemn this. We are calling for a huge protest throughout the state, mainly in Freedom Park, tomorrow (on Wednesday) against the anti-Hindu government and anti-Hindu Siddaramaiah,” he said. Recalling chief minister Siddaramaiah’s comments that a criminal remains a criminal until acquitted by the court, Vijayendra said, “What are your priorities, your motives and the occasion chosen to act against the Hindu activist? Did you need to reopen a 31-year-old case now?”

Party leaders familiar with the matter said that R Ashoka, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, is set to lead the BJP’s protest in Hubballi against Poojari’s arrest.

Ashoka alleged that the Congress is ‘terrorising’ Hindu activists by reopening cases related to commotions during the Ayodhya agitation 31-years-ago. He claimed that those arrested had been charged with pelting stones during the disturbance.

“The Congress government in Karnataka is reopening 31-year-old case. Two workers in Hubballi who had taken part in the Ram temple agitation were arrested and jailed. It gives an impression that they are being hounded for taking part in the Ram temple agitation at a time when people are eagerly waiting for the historic occasion of the consecration of the grand temple in Ayodhya,” Ashoka alleged.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi criticised the Congress government in Karnataka for taking action against kar sevaks and questioned whether CM Siddaramaiah aimed to “establish an Islamic state or a Mughal-style government in the state”.

Joshi responded to objections raised by Congress leaders about the non-invitation of chief minister Siddaramaiah to the Ram Mandir inauguration, citing limited space and facilities at the event. “I am the Union minister. I have also not been invited to Ayodhya. There is very little space and limited facilities in Ayodhya. The committee will decide on whom to invite,” Joshi said.

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah, responding to BJP’s allegations, said that his government is not engaging in hate politics. He defended the arrest, stating that the police are acting on old cases and not pursuing hate politics.

“What should be done to the wrongdoers? Should we just leave them? We have told the police to dispose of the old cases. The police have taken action accordingly. We have not done any hate politics. No innocents have been arrested. We will take things forward according to the court’s direction,” Siddaramaiah said.

Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Renuka K Sukumar clarified that tracing past pending cases, including Poojari’s, is a routine procedure. Poojari was accused in a case registered on December 5, 1992, related to a protest where shops were set on fire. “As an outcome of our exercise to trace 37 long-pending cases, we were successful in securing the absconding accused. These cases involve property crimes, murder, narcotics, and cybercrime,” the police officer said.

In a related development, MLA Yashpal Suvarna has written to Siddaramiah requesting January 22, when the Ram Mandir consecration will take place in Ayodhya, be declared a holiday. Suvarna emphasised the significance of the day and urged the CM to consider the “cultural and historical importance of the Ram Janmabhoomi struggle”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony along with other dignitaries.

In his letter to the CM, Suvarna wrote, “There will be an opportunity to participate in various religious events. The youth need to know the history of the Ram Janmabhoomi struggle. Young people should participate in puja and bhajan programmes. We appealed to him as chief minister. He said it is up to them whether they give leave or not.”

“India is a Hindu nation... Do not play with the feelings of the people of the state. It is better to accept the request and declare leave. Otherwise, leave arrangements have to be made locally. Siddaramaiah knows what is right and what is wrong...” added the letter.