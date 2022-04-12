Contractor who accused Karnataka minister Eshwarappa dies; suicide suspected
BENGALURU: Santosh K Patil, a right-wing leader and contractor, who accused Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa of demanding a commission for road construction in Belagavi’s Hidalgo village, was found dead in a lodge in Udupi district on Tuesday, police said.
Patil on March 11 shot off a letter to union rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister Giriraj Singh, accusing Eshwarappa and his associates of demanding money for road works to the tune of ₹4 crore.
“The death is confirmed,” said a police official from Udupi, also confirming that the victim is Patil. The body was found today but the official sought time to divulge more details as the police were still carrying out preliminary investigations.
“Minister associates also annoying me to provide them with a commission for the completed work. Hon’ble Sir, I am in great tension and have huge pressure from the creditors who have given me the finance on interest. If the payment and work orders are not given to me on an immediate basis then unwillingly, I do not have an option for myself except suicide,” Patil said in his letter on March 11.
Patil identified himself as the national secretary of Hindu Vahini, a right-wing group.
e-Sanjeevani services to be extended to every district
PUNE The state is planning to extend the central ministry's e-Sanjeevani app, the first-of-its-kind telemedicine service facility started by the country, to every district. Currently, the service is attended to by the medical health officer at the five health circles but with more experts added to the facility, each district would have a dedicated health officer. The e-prescription generated at end of the session is used for obtaining medicines.
Minor girl gang-raped in Rajasthan’s Churu district
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped on Sunday night in Churu district of Rajasthan, police said. Deputy superintendent of police, Mamta Saraswat said the girl in her complaint has alleged that her neighbor, a college student, had proposed to her one-and-a-half years back but she rejected. Later, assuring to marry her, he raped her and also made a video of it. On Sunday night, the accused asked the girl to come to the fields.
Rickets cases rising, kids of affluent families getting afflicted
PUNE Hospitals in the city have been reporting a rise in the number of cases of rickets since last year and children from affluent families too are getting afflicted by the disease, the hospital authorities said. Rickets is a skeletal disorder in children caused by a lack of vitamin D, calcium or phosphorous, resulting in bone pain, weak and soft bones and various skeletal deformities.
Contractor death: Bommai rejects resignation demand by oppn
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the police will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the death of a contractor, who had accused a Karnataka minister of demanding 40 per cent commission in a public work. He also ruled out any resignations in this regard. Santosh Patil from Belagavi was found dead in his room in a hotel in Udupi. In his purported WhatsApp message, Patil held the minister responsible for his death.
Contractor death: No question of resigning, I’m not at fault, says Eshwarappa
Karnataka rural development and panchayat raj minister KS Eshwarappa said on Tuesday there is no question of Eshwarappa stepping down from his post despite the opposition Congress demanding his resignation. This comes after Santosh Patil, a contractor who accused Eshwarappa of demanding commission for a contract, died by suicide earlier in the day. Patil claimed to be a Bharatiya Janata Party worker. Reacting to the contractor's suicide, Eshwarappa said he had no information about this.
