Flight operations disrupted in Mangaluru due to heavy rains. Details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall' in several areas of Karnataka over the next five days.
Published on Jul 05, 2022 08:57 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Kanishka Singharia

Two flights that arrived from Dubai and Dammam and scheduled to land at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) here Tuesday morning were diverted to Bengaluru due to heavy rains in the coast.

MIA sources here said both the flights landed in Bengaluru and took off for Mangaluru later. The flight from Dubai was scheduled to land in Mangaluru at 4.40 am, but was diverted to Bengaluru and landed in Mangaluru only at 8.49 am.

The flight from Dammam was scheduled to land in Mangaluru at 5.05 am. However, it was diverted to Bengaluru and could land here only at 3.35 pm. The Bahrain-Kannur-Mangaluru plane will also be delayed, the sources said. It will land here at 11.40 pm instead of the scheduled time of 7.10 pm.

The Mangaluru to Dubai flight was also delayed. The flight which was scheduled to take off at 6.45 am could take off only at 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

