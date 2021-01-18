Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lashes out at Maharashtra CM over border issue
Former Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah on Monday condemned Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's remarks on "incorporating Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka" into Maharashtra.
In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly said: "I strongly condemn the statement made by Uddhav Thackeray about our Belagavi. Belagavi is an integral part of Karnataka. Don't try to instigate us by bringing up the issue which is already resolved."
Karnataka and Maharashtra have been at loggerheads for decades over areas along their border in districts like Belagavi, Karwar and Nipani.
Siddaramaiah added, "Mahajan report is final with respect to Belagavi border issue. Uddhav Thackeray, don't try to politicize the issue which is already decided. You are not just a Shiv Sena activist. Don't forget that you are also a responsible Chief Minister."
Siddaramaiah also requested Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to give a befitting response on this matter.
"We will never compromise or politicize on matters related to land-water-language of Karnataka. Protecting our State is our responsibility. Karnataka Chief Minister should officially give a befitting response to the stupid comments made by Uddhav Thackeray," he said.
On January 17, Chief Minister Office of Maharashtra tweeted, "Bringing back Marathi linguistic and cultural regions from Karnataka to Maharashtra will be the real tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in the fight of Belgavi border dispute. We are united and committed to this. With these words, we give homage to the martyrs."
On November 18, last year Yediyurappa had condemned Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's remarks about incorporating Belgaum (Belagavi) and some other areas of Karnataka into Maharashtra.
