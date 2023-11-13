Furniture showroom in Bengaluru destroyed in massive fire; no casualties reported

A huge fire engulfed a furniture showroom in Bengaluru’s Banaswadi on Sunday night and the entire building was gutted down in flames. No casualties or injuries were reported as staff ventured out as soon as the fire broke out in the showroom. Furniture showroom in Bengaluru destroyed in huge fire; no casualties reported. (Pic for representation)

Also Read - Attibele fire: FIR against St John’s Hospital for seeking money from victim’s family

The entire stock of the furniture showroom, spread across the first and second floors of the building, was gutted in fire, causing a huge loss. The fire was also spread to a coaching centre on the third floor and a software company on the fourth floor. Since it was Deepavali and a Sunday, not many people were present in the building. The firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

The cause of the fire is expected to be a short circuit but the exact reason is yet to be ascertained by the fire officials.

Recently, a massive fire broke out at a cafe on the fourth floor of a building on the Tavarekere Main Road in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area. Two bikes parked downstairs and a car inside the showroom near the building were damaged in the fire. Visuals surfaced on media platforms showing a person jumping from the fourth floor of the building to escape the fire. He was later admitted to a nearby hospital by the bystanders.

Meanwhile, BBMP and the fire department have been conducting safety checks at various commercial establishments in Bengaluru to prevent such incidents. The recent Attibele fire accident killed 14 people, raising questions about the safety of citizens.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON