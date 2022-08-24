HC quashes POCSO case after victim and accused marry and arrive at compromise
The Karnataka High Court has quashed criminal proceedings against a 23-year-old man facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and rape charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The Karnataka High Court has quashed criminal proceedings against a 23-year-old man facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and rape charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The 17-year-old victim had married him after reaching 18 and the couple even had a child while the case was pending in a Sessions Court.
The HC said the prosecution can “hardly prove the guilt against the petitioner,” under the circumstances. “If the victim is going to turn hostile in a trial at a later point in time and the petitioner gets acquitted of all the offences, the sword of crime would have torn the soul of the accused. It is not the end result that is painful or otherwise, but the process in the criminal justice system that generates such pain,” the HC observed.
Ignoring the prosecution’s opposition, the HC said it was appropriate to accept the settlement between the parties and terminate the proceedings.
“In the teeth of these facts, glaring enough they are, if the Court would shut its doors to the couple who are married and bringing up the child, the entire proceedings would result in miscarriage of justice,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said in a recent judgment.
The father of the victim had filed a complaint in March 2019 that his minor daughter was missing. The girl was found with the accused. Both claimed they had acted consensually.
However the girl was only 17 years of age and a case under POCSO was filed against the accused. He was granted bail after being in jail for 18 months. After his release, the couple married in November 2020.
A year later they had a girl child. In its judgment, the HC noted several Constitutional Courts had closed proceedings against accused during the pendency of the trial after the victim and accused get married.
Bengaluru: Cabbies work nights to skip traffic amid high fuel costs, commissions
Bengaluru cab drivers - those working with ride-share apps like Ola and Uber - have begun working longer into the night to avoid peak traffic hours - which eat into their high fuel costs and EMI repayments. To combat these challenging conditions - being stuck in traffic - many have opted to now work night shifts (or later shifts) instead, The Indian Express reported.
Bihar speaker VK Sinha resigns; cabinet meets to elect replacement
Bihar assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday resigned from his post amid huge political drama, not before triggering a controversy by nominating senior Janata Dal (United) leader Narendra Narayan Yadav to preside over the remaining part of the session instead of deputy speaker Maheshwar Hazari, as is the norm. “It is also laid down in the Constitution,” Bihar parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar said.
FIR against firm that operated Worli, Dahisar Covid centres on Somaiya complaint
The Mumbai Police registered a first information report (FIR) against partners of a private company contracted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to set up Covid jumbo centres at Worli and Dahisar. Among the others named in the FIR are Dr Hemant Ramsharan Gupta, Sanjay Madanlal Shah and Raju Nandkumar Salunkhe. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya who alleged that firm the got the contract on the basis of forged documents including its partnership deed questioned the functioning of the jumbo Covid facility in Pune earlier this year.
Mumbai gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi, traffic police make elaborate arrangements
The Mumbai traffic police are geared up with elaborate arrangements for the 10-day Ganeshotsav beginning August 31. The traffic police said 74 roads will remain closed for vehicular traffic on Ganesha immersion days – second, fifth and tenth day of the festival - from 12pm to 6pm, whereas 54 roads will be marked as one-way, 57 roads will remain closed for goods vehicles and 114 roads will have parking restrictions during the 10-day period.
ED conducts raids at a dozen locations over Jharkhand illegal mining case
The Enforcement Directorate is carrying out searches at over a dozen locations in Jharkhand and other states in connection with an illegal mining case related to Prem Prakash and associates of Ranchi, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The agency at that time also questioned Prem Prakash for several days but did not take any action against him.
