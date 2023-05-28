Indigo's Mangaluru - Bengaluru flight diverted to Dubai : Report

The Mangaluru – Bengaluru Indigo flight was diverted to Dubai on Thursday, leaving passengers stranded at the airport in Karnataka’s coastal city. The passengers and their families have shared their harrowing experience with IndiGo (6E5347) flight on social media. Indigo's Mangaluru - Bengaluru flight diverted to Dubai(HT_PRINT)

According to a report in Deccan Herald, a Dubai – bound Indigo flight had hit a bird while taking off from Mangaluru International Airport on Thursday at around 8.25 am. The aircraft that was carrying around 160 passengers was aborted and it returned to the airport, after pilot informed about the bird hit to Air Traffic Control (ATC). The aircraft was immediately sent to the engineering inspection.

The passengers were then asked to board to another aircraft which just arrived from Bengaluru and was supposed to fly back to the IT capital from Mangaluru. The Mangaluru – Bengaluru passengers were asked to wait and at 11.05 am, the aircraft left to Dubai.

The National coordinator of Lokniti network Sandeep Sastri complained that his family received a shoddy treatment from the Indigo airlines. He tagged civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and tweeted, “My in-laws aged in their 80s and traveling on wheelchairs received shoddy treatment from IndiGo. Their flight 6E5347 was cancelled at 20 mins before departure. No help or support. I had to get them on the evening flight and book a hotel.”

He also complained that over 100 passengers were inconvenienced and not compensated. “The flight was cancelled as Indigo needed the aircraft to service an international flight and they call it the hopelessly vague operational issue. Request Hon'ble Minister, DGCA to initiate an investigation, over 100 domestic passengers were inconvenienced with no compensation,” he added.