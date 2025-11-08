Instagram user creates fake video depicting Shivakumar pushing Siddaramaiah, gets booked

Police have registered a case against an Instagram user accused of creating and circulating a fake video that falsely shows Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar pushing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The video, allegedly made using artificial intelligence tools, has been widely shared on social media. The complaint was filed by advocate Deepu CR on Friday. (PTI )

The complaint was filed by advocate Deepu CR on Friday after he came across the misleading clip posted on an Instagram page named 'Kannada Chitraranga'. According to him, the video was designed to look like a television news broadcast and was falsely presented as “breaking news,” as per a report by news agency PTI.

Police said the AI-edited video included captions such as “Shivakumar pushed CM Siddaramaiah and the latter fell,” “Happened during the meeting,” and “Enraged DKS pushed CM.” The misleading visuals and text together suggested a confrontation between the two senior leaders.

According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that the video was created and shared with the intention of damaging the reputation of both the CM and the Deputy CM, and to create a "negative perception" about them among the public. He further stated that such content could cause unrest in society and bring disrepute to the state government.

Based on the complaint, the Sadashivanagar Police registered an FIR under Sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 336(4) (forgery), and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

