What is Cobra Beat system and how Bengaluru Traffic Police will use it to ease peak-hour traffic congestion

In an effort to tackle Bengaluru's worsening traffic congestion, the city's traffic police have introduced an innovative initiative called the 'Cobra Beat' system. This new strategy deploys specially designated first responders, known as "Cobras," who patrol key routes during peak hours to identify and swiftly address traffic issues such as illegal parking, choke points, and bottlenecks.

Each traffic police station has been allocated three to four Cobras based on the size of its jurisdiction. These officers are tasked with patrolling busy areas like Commercial Street, where frequent congestion often spills onto adjacent roads such as Dispensary Road, as per a report by The Hindu.

The focus is on cracking down on persistent problems, including wrong-side driving and improper vehicle parking, which are known to cause significant delays.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Gopal M Byakod, highlighted the impact of small infractions on traffic flow. The Cobras will not only monitor these issues but will also take immediate action by clamping vehicles, issuing fines, and removing obstructions.

What is Cobra Beat system?

The Cobra Beat system represents a proactive approach, with officers continuously patrolling designated routes rather than waiting for complaints. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy has directed Deputy Commissioners to identify critical stretches and swiftly implement the initiative. Although challenges such as differing route lengths remain, officials are optimistic that this enhanced enforcement will improve traffic discipline and ease congestion.

In addition to the Cobra Beat, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have revived interception drives to penalise visible traffic violations, aiming to enforce stricter compliance across the city.