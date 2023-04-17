Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE updates: Ex-CM J Shettar to join Congress today
Karnataka is set to vote on May 10. The state is seeing senior leaders changing parties to contest the assembly elections after being denied tickets.
Former CM Jagadish Shettar who quit the BJP and resigned as an MLA on Sunday is all set to join Congress on Monday. He is likely to contest from his Hubballi-Dharwad central seat, but with a Congress ticket.
Eariler, a series of meetings with the BJP top brass failed as the attemps to pacify the senior Lingayat leader did not work. Shettar also claimed that he was humiliated and ill treated by the BJP leaders and he had no option left other than quitting the party.
Meanwhile, as there are only three days left for filing nominations, Congress strongman and KPCC president DK Shivakumar will file his nomination today from the Kanakapura constituency. More leaders will file thier nominations today. The parties are also likely to release the names of remaining candidates for the assembly polls.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 17, 2023 09:30 AM IST
Former CM Jagadish Shettar joins the Congress party
Former CM and Karnataka’s prominent Lingayat leader Jagadish Shettar has joined the Congress party on Monday morning at Bengaluru. He joined the Congress in the presence of the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge and KPCC president DK Shivakumar.
-
Apr 17, 2023 08:52 AM IST
Jagadish Shettar reaches the Congress office in Bengaluru
Former CM and a key Lingayat leader Jagadish Shettar has reached the Congress office in Bengaluru on Monday morning and the stage is set for his entry into the Congress party. Shettar is a six time MLA, served as a chief minister and also as a BJP state president in Karnataka.
-
Apr 17, 2023 08:46 AM IST
Ex-CM Jagadish Shettar to join the Congress today
Former CM and senior leader Jagadish Shettar is all set to join the Congress today. On Sunday evening, he held meetings with KPCC president DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru and discussed his terms. He is also likely to get a Congress ticket from his Hubballi - Dharwad constituency.