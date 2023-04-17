Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE updates: Ex-CM J Shettar to join Congress today
Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE updates: Ex-CM J Shettar to join Congress today

Updated on Apr 17, 2023 09:30 AM IST

Karnataka is set to vote on May 10. The state is seeing senior leaders changing parties to contest the assembly elections after being denied tickets. 

Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar. (PTI)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Former CM Jagadish Shettar who quit the BJP and resigned as an MLA on Sunday is all set to join Congress on Monday. He is likely to contest from his Hubballi-Dharwad central seat, but with a Congress ticket. 

Eariler, a series of meetings with the BJP top brass failed as the attemps to pacify the senior Lingayat leader did not work. Shettar also claimed that he was humiliated and ill treated by the BJP leaders and he had no option left other than quitting the party. 

Meanwhile, as there are only three days left for filing nominations, Congress strongman and KPCC president DK Shivakumar will file his nomination today from the Kanakapura constituency. More leaders will file thier nominations today. The parties are also likely to release the names of remaining candidates for the assembly polls. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 17, 2023 09:30 AM IST

    Former CM Jagadish Shettar joins the Congress party

    Former CM and Karnataka’s prominent Lingayat leader Jagadish Shettar has joined the Congress party on Monday morning at Bengaluru. He joined the Congress in the presence of the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge and KPCC president DK Shivakumar. 

  • Apr 17, 2023 08:52 AM IST

    Jagadish Shettar reaches the Congress office in Bengaluru

    Former CM and a key Lingayat leader Jagadish Shettar has reached the Congress office in Bengaluru on Monday morning and the stage is set for his entry into the Congress party. Shettar is a six time MLA, served as a chief minister and also as a BJP state president in Karnataka. 

  • Apr 17, 2023 08:46 AM IST

    Ex-CM Jagadish Shettar to join the Congress today

    Former CM and senior leader Jagadish Shettar is all set to join the Congress today. On Sunday evening, he held meetings with KPCC president DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru and discussed his terms. He is also likely to get a Congress ticket from his Hubballi - Dharwad constituency. 

Karnataka elections: Former CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress party

He joined the Congress in the presence of the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge and KPCC president DK Shivakumar.

Karnataka elections: Former CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress
Rahul enjoys Nandini ice cream amid row over Amul's entry in Karnataka | Video

Rahul Gandhi tweeted a picture of him at the outlet, and wrote: “Karnataka’s Pride - NANDINI is the best!”.

Amid row over the entry of Amul in the state, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, state party chief DK Shivakumar and general secretary KC Venugopal visited Nandani milk store.
‘Fed up’: Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar quits BJP after denied ticket

Jagadish Shettar accused the BJP leadership of humiliating him and said that he will soon decide on his next course of action, whether to fight independently or with a party

Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar. (PTI)
‘It is BJP which insulted OBCs’: Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka's Kolar

This is the first time for Rahul Gandhi to visit the town after getting convicted in a defamation case for his statements at Kolar rally in 2019.

‘It is BJP which insulted OBCs’: Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka's Kolar
