Karnataka assembly elections: Here is the full list of JD(S) candidates

Former CM of Karnataka, Kumaraswamy led JD(S) has fielded 148 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls and the party is aiming to play a key role in forming the government in the state. Though the JD(S) leaders are confident about forming the government on their own, both the Congress and the BJP have already claimed that they are distanced with the JD(S) and they do not want any alliances while coming to the power. In the past, HD Kumaraswamy has become the CM of Karnataka twice, once with support of the BJP and once by joining the hands with the Congress party. Both BJP and the Congress aimed to breach the Old Mysuru region, where the JD(S) party is prominently known for winning more seats. JD(S) leader and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda (right) with his son HD Kumaraswamy (left). (PTI)

This time, the third generation politician and grand son of former PM Devegowda, Nikhil Kumaraswamy is trying his luck in the state polls. He is contesting from the Ramanagara constituency, where his father Kumaraswamy won in the 2018 assembly polls. HD Kumaraswamy is contesting from the Channapatna constituency.

The party has fielded former Congress MLC Raghu Achar from Chitradurga. Former MLA Dr Bharathi Shankar will contest from Varuna and she will take on former CM and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah in Varuna. Dr Devaraj Patil who joined in the JD(S) from Congress got a ticket from the Bagalkot constituency. M N Muthappa is being fielded from Madikeri, the district headquarters town of Kodagu district and Amarashree from Moodbidri. The former minister A B Malaka Reddy is contesting from Yadgir.

Here is the list of JD(S) candidates in Karnataka

Constituency Candidate

Nippani – Raju Maruthi Pawar

Chikodi – Suhas Sadashiv Valke

Athani – Shashikant Padasalagi

Kagwad – Mallikarjun S Gunjiganvi

Kudachi – Anand Malagi

Raibag – Pradeepkumar Malagi

Hukkeri – Basavaraj Patil

Arabhavi – Prakash Khashetty

Gokak – Chandankumar

Yemkanmardi – Maruti Mallappa Astaki

Belagavi Uttar – Shivanand Mugalihal

Belagavi Dakshin – Srinivas Talukar

Belagavi Rural – Shankargowda Rudragowda Patil

Khanapur – Naseer Bhagavan

Kittur – Ashwini Singayya Pujare

Bailongla – Shankar Madalagi

Saudatti Yellamma – Sourab Anand Chopra

Ramdurga – Prakash Mudhol

Mudhol – Darmaraj Vittal Doddamani

Terdal – Suresh Arjun Madivalar

Jamkhandi – Yakub Babalal Kapadewal

Bilgi – Rukmuddin Soudagar

Badami – Hanumantha B Mavinamarad

Bagalkot – Dr Devraj Patil

Hungund – Shivappa Mahadevappa Bholi

Muddebihal – Basavaraj Bhajanthri

Devara Hiparagi – Raju Gowda Patil

Basavan Bagewadi – Somanagowda Patil

Babaleshwara – Basavaraj Honavada

Bijapur City – Mahabari

Nagthan – Dr. Devananda Chowan

Indi – BD Patil

Sindagi – Vishalakshi Shivananda patil

Afzalpur – Shivakumar Natikar

Jevargi – Dodappagouda Shivalingappagowda

Shorapur - Shravan Kumar Naik

Shahapura – Gurulingappa Gowda

Yadgiri – AB Malakareddy

Gurmitkal – Sharan Gowda

Chittapur – Subhash Chandra Rathore

Sedam – Balraj Guttedar

Chincholi – Sanjeev Yakapur

Gulbarga Dakshin – Krishna Reddy

Gulbarga Uttar – Naseer Hussain Ustad

Aland – Maheshwari Wale

Basava kalyana – Sanjiv Kumar

Humnabad – CM Fiaz Mohammad

Bidar South – Bandeppa Khasempur

Bidar – Suryakanth Nagaramapalli

Bhalki – Rauf Patel

Aurad – Jaysingh Rathore

Raichur Rural – Narasimha Nayak

Raichur – Vinay Kumar E

Manvi – Raja Venkatappa Naik

Devdurga – Karemma G Nayak

Lingasuru – Siddu Bandi

Sindhannur – V.R Nadagouda

Maski – Raghavendra Nayak

Kustagi – Sharanappa Kumbara

Kanakagiri – Rajgopal

Gangavathi – H. R. Channakeshava

Yelburga – Mallanagowda Siddappa Konanagowda

Koppal – Chandrashekar

Shirahatti - Hanumantappa Nayak

Gadag – Venkangowda Govindagowdar

Ron – Mukdum Sab Mudhol

Nargunda – Rudragowda Ningangowda Patil

Navalgund – Kallappa Nagappa Gaddi

Kundgol – Hazarati Ali Allasab

Dharwad – Manjunath Lakshman Hagedar

Hubli-Dharwad East – Veerabhadrappa Halaravi

Hubli-Dharwad- Central – Siddalingeshgowda Mahanthavadeyar

Hubli-Dharwad- West – Gururaj Hunsemarad

Kalghatgi – Verappa Basappa Shigehatti

Haliyala – SL Ghotnekar

Karawara – Chaithra Kotakar

Kumta – Sooraj Soni Naik

Bhatkala – Nagendra Naik

Sirsi – Upendra Pai

Yellapur – Nagesh Naik

Hanagal – Manohar Tahashildar

Shiggaon – Sashidhar Channabasappa Yaligar

Haveri – Tukaramappa Malagi

Byadgi – Sunitha M Pujar

Hirekeru – Jayanand Javannanavar

Ranebennur – Manjunath gowdar

Hadagali – K. Putresh

Bommanahalli - Nemiraj Naik

Kampli – Raju Nayak

Siruguppa – Parameshwara Nayak

Bellari City – Anil lad

Sandoor – N Somappa

Kudligi – Kodihalli Bhimappa

Molakalmuru – Veerabhadrappa

Chalkere – Raveesh

Chitradurga – Raghu Achar

Hiriyur – Ravindrappa

Hosdurga – M Thippeswamy

Holalkere – Indrajith Naik

Jagalur – Devaraja

Harapanahalli – N. M. Noor Ahmed

Harihara – HS Shiva Shankar

Mayakonda – Anandappa

Davangere South – J Amanullah Khan –

Chenngiri – Tejaswi Patel

Honahalli – Shivamurthy Gowda

Shivmogga Rural – Sharada puryanaik

Bhadravathi – Sharada Appaji

Shivmoga – Aynur Manjunath

Thirthalli – Rajaram

Sorab – Basuru Chandre Gowda

Sagar - Zakir

Byndoor - Mansooru Ibrahim

Kundapura – Ramesh Kundapura

Udupi – Dakshath R Shetty

Kapu – Sabeena Samad

Karkala – Srikanth Kochchur

Sringeri – Sudhakar S Shetty

Mudigere – MP Kumarswamy

Chikmagalore – Thimmashetty

Kadur – Y. S. V. Datta

Chikkanayanahall – CB Suresh babu

Tiptur – Shanthakumar

Turvekere – M.T. Krishnappa

Kunigal – Ravi B

Tumkur City – Govindaraju

Tumkur Rural – DC Gowrishankar

Koratagere – P.R Sudhakarlal

Gubbi – Nagaraju

Sira – R. Ugresh

Pavgada – K.M. Thimmarayappa

Madhugiri – M. V. Veerabhadraiah

Gauribidanur – Narasimha Murth

Chikkaballapur – K. P. Bacchegowda

Sidlagatta – B. N. Ravi Kumar

Chinthamani – M Krishnareddy

Srinivaspur – G. K. Venkatashiva Reddy

Mulbagal – Samruddi Manjunath

KGF – Ramesh Babu

Bangarpete – M. Mallesh Babu

Kolar – CMR Srinath

Mallur – Ramegowda

Yelahanka – M. Munegowda

KR Pura – C Venkatachalapath

Byatarayanapur – P Nagaraju

Yeshwanthpura – T.N. Javarayigowda

RajaRajeshwari Nagar – Dr. Narayanswamy

Dasarahalli – R Manjunath

Mahalakshmi Layout – KC. Rajanna

Malleshwaram – Uttkarsh

Hebbal – Dr. Syed Mohid Altaf

Pulakeshinagar – Anuradha

Sarvagna Nagar – Mohammed Mustha

Shanti Nagar – Manjunath Gowda

Gandhinagar – Narayanaswamy

Rajajinagar – Dr. Anjanappa

Govindarajanagar – R Prakash

Chamarajpet – Govindaraju

Chickpet – Imran pasha

Basavangudi – Aramane Shankar

Padmanabhanagar – B Manjunath

BTM Layout – Venkatesh

Jayanagar – Kalegowda

Bommanahalli – Narayan Raju

Bengaluru South – HP Rajgopal Reddy

Anekal – K P Raju

Devanahalli – Nisarga Narayana Swamy

Doddaballapura – Munegowda B

Nelamangala – Shrinivasmurthy

Magadi – A Manjunath

Ramanagara – Nikhil Kumarswamy

Kanakapura – Nagaraju

Channapatna – H.D Kumaraswamy

Malavalli – K. Annadani

Maddur – DC Thammanna

Melukotte – CS Puttaraju

Mandya City – BR Ramchandra

Srirangapatna – A. S. Ravindra Srikantaiah

Nagamangala – Suresh Gowda

KR Pete – HT Manjunath

Shravanbelagola – Balakrishna C.N

Arsikere – N. R. Santhosh

Belur – KS Lingesh

Hassan – Swaroop H S Prakash

Holenarasipur – H.D Revanna

Arkalgudu p- A. Manju

Sakaleshpura – H.K Kumaraswamy

Belthangady – Ashraf Ali Kuy

Moodabidri – Amarashri

Mangalore North – Mohiddin Bhava

Mangaluru South City – Sumathi S Hegde

Mangalore – Althaf Kumpal

Bantval – Prakash Rapayal Golms

Puttur – Divya Prabha

Sullia – Venkatesh

Madikeri – Napanda Mutappa

Virajpet – Mansoor Ali

Piriyapatna – K Mahadev

KR Nagara – SR Mahesh

Hunsuru – GD Harish Gowda

H. D. Kote – C. Jayaprakash

Chamundshwari – G. T. Devegowda

Krishnaraja – K. V. Mallesh

Chamaraja – H. K. Ramesh (Ravi)

Narasimharaja – Abdul Khadal Shahid

Varuna – Bharathi Shankar

T Narsipura – Ashwin Kumar M

Hanur – MR Manjunath

Kollegala – Putta Swamy

Chamarajanagar – AM Mallikarjun Swamy

Gundlupet – Kadabur Manjunath

