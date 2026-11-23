A court in Karnataka’s Kodagu district has sentenced a man to death for beheading a 16-year-old girl in May 2024 after government officials intervened to stop their proposed marriage.

The 16-year-old was killed after officials intervened to stop her proposed marriage to Onkarappa until she turned 18. He was arrested two days later. more less

Principal district and sessions judge G Surendra of the Madikeri court sentenced MP Onkarappa, alias Prakash and Papu, for killing the minor at Kumbaragadige village in Somwarpet taluk on May 9, 2024. The court also imposed a fine of ₹80,000 and directed that ₹16.5 lakh be paid to the victim’s family as compensation.

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The court held that the prosecution had proved the charges against the accused, including murder and sexual assault.

The murder took place on the day the deceased’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results were announced. She had passed Class 10 at the government high school in Surlabbi.

The minor’s family had arranged an engagement ceremony with Onkarappa, a resident of Hammiyala village. However, officials from the child protection and social welfare departments, acting on information about the proposed marriage, intervened and told both families that the wedding could take place only after the minor girl turned 18. The families agreed to postpone it.

Officials said Onkarappa initially accepted the decision but returned later that evening and assaulted the minor girl and her parents. He followed the girl and her mother as they were on their way to lodge a police complaint and attacked the girl with a machete, beheading her before fleeing with her head. Her mother sustained serious injuries while trying to intervene.

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{{^usCountry}} Onkarappa was arrested on May 11, 2024, after police teams searched the surrounding forest areas. Investigators recovered the weapon and the girl’s severed head. The prosecution also relied on a bloodstained shirt recovered during the investigation and the testimony of the minor girl’s mother, a key witness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Onkarappa was arrested on May 11, 2024, after police teams searched the surrounding forest areas. Investigators recovered the weapon and the girl’s severed head. The prosecution also relied on a bloodstained shirt recovered during the investigation and the testimony of the minor girl’s mother, a key witness. {{/usCountry}}

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Special Public Prosecutor B S Rudra Prasanna said, “We are happy with the penalty and the court’s order. We presented substantial evidence before the court, which played a crucial role in establishing the case against the accused.”

“We were confident that the family would get justice. This verdict is also important for society as a whole,” he said.

The prosecution had sought the death penalty, arguing that the nature of the crime warranted the harshest punishment.

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The convict can challenge the sentence before the Karnataka high court. A death sentence passed by a sessions court must also be confirmed by the High Court before it can be carried out.