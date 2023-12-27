Karnataka: Dalit family buries kin on roadside in Tumkur

A Dalit family in a village of Tumkur taluk had to bury his deceased father on the road side due to the absence of a public graveyard in the area, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Man stands beside his fathers grave on the roadside in Tumkur taluk on Monday. (HT photo)

The incident took place in Durgadahalli village when Peddaiah (65), the father of Timmarajura, succumbed to an age-related ailment and the family had to perform his last rites without a dedicated burial space in the village. Consequently, the son had no choice but to conduct the final rites of his father on the side of the road leading to Thimmanayakanahalli village.

The absence of a public graveyard in Durgadahalli has been a longstanding issue, with villagers repeatedly appealing to authorities, including the tehsildar, to allocate space for a cemetery. Despite numerous requests and submissions, the village has yet to receive a designated burial ground. As news of the roadside cremation spread, officials from the revenue department swiftly responded, rushing to the site of the incident on Monday.

“I have been trying to secure a graveyard for the community for the past decade, but neither officials nor elected representatives have responded,” said Aregujjanahalli gram panchayat member HK Manjanna.

He explained that while there are two graveyards in the village, there is no proper road to reach them, making them inaccessible for the Dalit community. Manjanna urged authorities to provide a road at the earliest to facilitate access to the graveyard.

“The allegation that there is no graveyard is false; there are two graveyards in the village, but villagers are not coming to make use of them,” clarified Tumakuru Tahsildar M Siddesh to HT.

He specified the locations of the two graveyards in Durgadahalli — survey numbers four and 83, measuring one acre and one acre two guntas. Siddesh visited the spot on Monday and instructed the Aregujjanahalli gram panchayat development officer to take steps to repair the road at the earliest.