Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka elections: Former CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress party

Karnataka elections: Former CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress party

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 17, 2023 09:25 AM IST

He joined the Congress in the presence of the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge and KPCC president DK Shivakumar.

Former CM and Karnataka’s prominent Lingayat leader Jagadish Shettar has joined the Congress party on Monday morning at Bengaluru. He joined the Congress in the presence of the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge and KPCC president DK Shivakumar.

Karnataka elections: Former CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress
Karnataka elections: Former CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress

Shettar on Sunday evening held a key meeting with DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and Randeep Surjewala at Bengaluru and explained his terms to them. He is also likely to get the Congress ticket from Hubballi – Dharwad central constituency. Jagadish Shettar is a six-time MLA, served as CM of Karnataka and as a BJP’s state president. He was denied a ticket by the BJP this time for assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Jagadish Shettar has slammed the BJP and alleged that the party has humiliated and ill-treated him. He said, “I was humiliated and badly treated by the BJP leaders. A few leaders in the state are misusing the BJP system and it is hurtful.”

Karnataka CM Bommai said that his departure from the party might have an impact. ‘Jagadish Shettar is a senior leader and him leaving the party will have an impact. We tried pacifying him by offering a key position at New Delhi and also an assembly ticket to his family member. But Shettar was very adamant about his assembly ticket and did not agree to our terms. We will overcome his impact at Hubballi – Dharwad region.”

Former CM Yediyurappa also took a swipe at Jagadish Shettar also said that his decision made him unhappy. “Jagadish Shettar should pave a way for the younger generation. If he contests on a Congress ticket, I will personally campaign in his constituency and make sure that he will be defeated. The Lingayat community will always be with the BJP,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka bengaluru constituency dk shivakumar family member impact jagadish shettar mallikarjun kharge meeting new delhi randeep surjewala siddaramaiah yediyurappa + 11 more
karnataka bengaluru constituency dk shivakumar family member impact jagadish shettar mallikarjun kharge meeting new delhi randeep surjewala siddaramaiah yediyurappa + 10 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out