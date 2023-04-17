Karnataka elections: Former CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress party

Former CM and Karnataka’s prominent Lingayat leader Jagadish Shettar has joined the Congress party on Monday morning at Bengaluru. He joined the Congress in the presence of the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge and KPCC president DK Shivakumar. Karnataka elections: Former CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress

Shettar on Sunday evening held a key meeting with DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and Randeep Surjewala at Bengaluru and explained his terms to them. He is also likely to get the Congress ticket from Hubballi – Dharwad central constituency. Jagadish Shettar is a six-time MLA, served as CM of Karnataka and as a BJP’s state president. He was denied a ticket by the BJP this time for assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Jagadish Shettar has slammed the BJP and alleged that the party has humiliated and ill-treated him. He said, “I was humiliated and badly treated by the BJP leaders. A few leaders in the state are misusing the BJP system and it is hurtful.”

Karnataka CM Bommai said that his departure from the party might have an impact. ‘Jagadish Shettar is a senior leader and him leaving the party will have an impact. We tried pacifying him by offering a key position at New Delhi and also an assembly ticket to his family member. But Shettar was very adamant about his assembly ticket and did not agree to our terms. We will overcome his impact at Hubballi – Dharwad region.”

Former CM Yediyurappa also took a swipe at Jagadish Shettar also said that his decision made him unhappy. “Jagadish Shettar should pave a way for the younger generation. If he contests on a Congress ticket, I will personally campaign in his constituency and make sure that he will be defeated. The Lingayat community will always be with the BJP,” he added.