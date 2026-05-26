Bengaluru, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh on Tuesday said Karnataka's ambition goes beyond becoming an innovation hub, adding that the state is working to emerge as an AI-enabled governance model by integrating the technology into public administration systems. Karnataka eyes AI-enabled governance, not just innovation: Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh

She said civil servants, public institutions and citizens must be empowered with AI awareness and digital competencies so that technology adoption remains inclusive and meaningful.

Rajneesh was speaking at a workshop on the Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence, held in collaboration with the IndiaAI Mission, where policymakers, researchers, industry experts and government officials gathered to deliberate on one of the most transformative technologies of our time.

Stating that Karnataka has always believed technology must serve a larger public purpose, she said the government recognises AI as a strategic priority.

In recent years, the state has taken significant steps to institutionalise AI within its governance systems, she added.

The Karnataka AI Cell, established under the Centre for e-Governance, is playing a critical role in guiding AI adoption, ensuring standardisation, avoiding duplication and promoting safe and responsible implementation across departments, she said.

"Our vision is clear-Karnataka must become a leader in trusted, inclusive and governance-oriented AI innovation," she said.

Rajneesh said this vision aligns closely with the national vision articulated under the IndiaAI Mission, approved by the Government of India, which seeks to democratise compute access, strengthen datasets, develop indigenous AI capabilities and promote ethical and socially impactful AI systems.

Noting that Karnataka is uniquely positioned to contribute to this national mission, she pointed out that the state is home to India's largest technology ecosystem, a globally recognised startup ecosystem and premier research institutions such as IISc and IIIT-B.

She added that the state also has strong capabilities in semiconductors, deep-tech, biotechnology, aerospace and digital public infrastructure.

"Our ambition is to become an AI-enabled governance state. We are already witnessing practical applications of AI in governance through initiatives in attendance management, multilingual document summarisation, grievance redressal, language technologies and citizen-facing platforms," she said.

She said these efforts are focused on improving administrative responsiveness, transparency and accessibility, particularly in a multilingual and diverse state like Karnataka.

She added that the government is conscious that AI adoption must be responsible and citizen-centric, and that technological advancement must go hand in hand with ethical safeguards.

"The state is therefore working towards frameworks that encourage innovation while ensuring accountability, privacy, fairness and security. Recent deliberations in the state on responsible AI governance and ethical AI frameworks reflect this commitment," Rajneesh said.

She also noted that AI will significantly influence employment patterns, skill requirements and administrative processes, making capacity building extremely important.

Rajneesh said Karnataka is committed to working closely with the IndiaAI Mission and all ecosystem partners to create AI systems that are not only technologically advanced but also socially responsible, transparent and beneficial to every citizen.

She added that as the state moves forward, its approach will remain guided by three core principles-AI must augment human capability, not replace human judgment; AI innovation must be rooted in public trust and ethical governance; and the benefits of AI must reach every section of society, across sectors, geographies and language barriers.

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