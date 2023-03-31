Four members of a family including two children were found dead in a hotel in Mangaluru, police said. Karnataka: Family of four found hanging in Mangaluru hotel

According to the police, a note found in the hotel room where the bodies were found indicates that the family was facing financial stress which compelled them to take the extreme step.

The deceased have been identified as Devendra, 46, his wife Nirmala and their 9-year-old twin daughters all hailing from Vijayanagar in Mysore.

The police commissioner Kuldeep Jain said that further investigation is still underway.

More details on the matter are awaited.

