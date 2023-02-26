Home / India News / Man kills 4 of family in Karnataka over property dispute: Police

Man kills 4 of family in Karnataka over property dispute: Police

ByHT Correspondent, Karwar
Feb 26, 2023 01:16 AM IST

Shambhu Bhat (65), his wife Mahadevi Bhat (60), their son Rajeev Bhat, 34, and daughter-in-law Kusuma Bhat, 30, were killed by Sridhar Janardhan Bhat along with his wife’s relative Vinay Bhat with iron rods.

Four members of a family were hacked to death by relatives in Karnataka’s Karwar on Friday evening over a property row, police said.

Sridhar, absconding since the incident, has been taken into custody, while Vinay Bhat is at large
Sridhar, absconding since the incident, has been taken into custody, while Vinay Bhat is at large

Shambhu Bhat (65), his wife Mahadevi Bhat (60), their son Rajeev Bhat, 34, and daughter-in-law Kusuma Bhat, 30, were killed by Sridhar Janardhan Bhat along with his wife’s relative Vinay Bhat with iron rods.

Bhatkal Rural police inspector Chandan Gopal said the elder son, Sridhar Bhat. was behind the crime. “There was a tussle between Sridhar Bhat and his father Shambhu and brother Rajeev. Sridhar was forcing his father to give his share of property for which the latter did not agree. There was also pressure on Sridhar from his wife’s family on the matter,” Gopal said.

He added that Sridhar’s father was not agreeing to share the ancestral property, a small piece of agricultural land. “Sridhar Bhat and Vinay Bhat, who is a close relative of the former’s wife, attacked the family members , killing them on the spot.”

Sridhar, absconding since the incident, has been taken into custody, while Vinay Bhat is at large, Gopal said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out