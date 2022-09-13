Karnataka HC refuses to quash case against doc on forced sex change surgery
The High Court of Karnataka has refused to quash an FIR against a doctor, who allegedly performed sex-change operation on a minor boy.
The High Court of Karnataka has refused to quash an FIR against a doctor, who allegedly performed sex-change operation on a minor boy. The court refused to entertain the petition by the doctor from K R Pet, who is one of the accused in the case, wherein the minor was abducted by transgenders to be used for prostitution and for extortion.
The case is now being investigated by the CID.
Refusing the petition by Dr Anitha Patil, the High Court Bench of Justice Suraj Govindraj, in its recent judgment, said, “The allegations are that the said operation has been conducted without the consent of the said (minor) and that he could not have concern that since he was a minor at that point of time. These are matters which are required to be strictly left for trial with all defences left open for the petitioner to be agitated before the trial court.”
The doctor had contended in the petition that she had not performed the operation. It was also contended that an opinion of another doctor has to be obtained before the filing of a complaint against a doctor.
In this case, it was alleged that the investigating officer had not done so even before filing the charge sheet.
The High Court, however, pointed out that the opinion of another doctor is sought when there is an allegation of medical negligence by a doctor, but in the present case, the “allegation is of forcible sex change operation which is a criminal offence both under the IPC and under the POCSO Act.”
The original complaint was filed by the grandmother of the victim on February 11, 2018.
Himachal Congress activist shot dead in Haroli on Punjab border
Four assailants shot dead a businessman and local Congress worker at Dulehar in Haroli sub division of Una district on Monday night. His 17 retaliated by throwing stones at the assailants, nephew Keshav. They attacked him and fled, leaving him injured. A search is on for the assailants and checking has been stepped up at inter-state checkpoints. The police are also scanning CCTV footage of the crime spot and its vicinity.
Maharashtra CM stops convoy seeing car catching fire, ensures help for driver
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy on his way from the Mumbai airport to Andheri when he saw a Fortuner car catching fire on the flyover bridge on Western Express Highway at Vile Parle on Monday night, police said. Shinde ensured proper assistance was provided to the driver of the car before leaving the spot, they added. The driver of the car escaped unhurt.
'In Noida Twin Tower style': Minister sets timeline for Bengaluru demolitions
The discussion on the action to be against officials and builders and the flood-like situation has already taken place in the assembly, Karnataka's revenue minister R Ashok told news agency ANI. ALSO READ This year may turn out to be wettest for Bengaluru since 2017: IMD On Monday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said the eviction notices have been served to those who have built houses on Raja Kaluve causing problems in the free flow of water.
Dasara holidays from Sep 26 in Dakshina Kannada: Karnataka minister
Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh has issued an order directing educational institutions to declare Dasara holidays from September 26 to October 10 in Dakshina Kannada district. Also read: President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara celebrations this year Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyasa Kamath had requested the minister to announce Dasara holidays in accordance with the annual festival being conducted on a large scale in the city.
Karnataka Milk Federation likely to hike prices by ₹3/ litre: Report
The Karnataka Milk Federation, a dairy cooperative under the brand name 'Nandini', has proposed to the Basavaraj Bommai-led government in the state to raise the price of milk by Rs. 3 a litre, owing to a rise in input costs in the dairy industry, The Hindu has reported. The KMF had last hiked prices of milk in February 2020 by Rs. 2 per litre. There was also a shortage in pulp.
