Karnataka Home Minister says foreigners with expired visas should be deported
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra during a high-level meeting on Wednesday said that foreign nationals whose visas have expired should be deported.
"Foreigners who stay in the country even after their visas have expired, engage in anti-national activities and necessary steps should be taken to deport them," Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said to the senior officials of the department.
He gave this instruction at a high-level meeting held to discuss measures to increase the capacity of the detention centres to hold illegal foreign migrants. Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivasa Pujari was also present at the meeting.
In the meeting, State Director General of Police Praveen Sood proposed to expand and increase the capacity of the 'Detention Centres' which provide temporary accommodation to illegal foreign immigrants.
"Immigrants from other foreign countries, including illegal Bangladeshi citizens, should be arrested as per law but should not be kept in any jail and should be accommodated in their own detention centre. However, the detention centre is functioning only in Nelamangala near Bengaluru and there is a lack of space," Sood said.
Home Minister said, "The social welfare department should provide a grant for expanding the capacity of the current detention centres."
The Home Minister requested Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivasa Pujari that action should be taken so that the release of grants is not delayed.
-
Mob shouts ‘chor chor’, waves shoes at Anubrata Mondal after CBI arrest | Watch
Arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal on Thursday faced massive sloganeering as a group of protesters surrounded Mr Mondal's while he was being produced in a special CBI court in the cattle smuggling case. Those present at the spot shouted 'chor' (thief), while some waved slippers at him as the TMC leader left the car and made his way to the court with CBI officers.
-
In Delhi, new and more transmissible Omicron sub-variant BA 2.75 detected
BA 2.75, a new Omicron sub-variant, has been detected in the majority of samples taken from most Covid-19 patients in Delhi, said the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. The samples were sent for genome sequencing and analysed this week, news agency PTI reported quoting a senior official of the hospital on Thursday. The study involved 90 patients, and BA 2.75 is more transmissible than Omicron's previous variants.
-
Freedom is right to choice, safety, dream
It's easily assumed by the older generations that the youth of the country, having been born in a free India, doesn't care for or value freedom and the struggles that led to it. But this International Youth Day, as we speak to Gen Z, it's clear that the assumption is far from true. Freedom is to not be scared of making mistakes.
-
Survey: Students took up odd jobs to pay tuition fees during pandemic
Mumbai: A survey of over 12,000 students from colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai has revealed that in 2021-22, students had to take up jobs along with their studies to pay for their tuition fees. Of the 12,159 responses received, 57% were male and 43% were female students. 48.8% of respondents were from Mumbai while 19% were from Thane and around 32% of students were from rural districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar.
-
PNB fraud: HC grants bail to Gitanjali group VP Vipul Chitalia
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday granted bail to former vice-president of Gitanjali Group Vipul Chitalia, who was arrested in March 2018 in connection with the ₹13,850 crore fraud at the Punjab National Bank. Chitalia is a co-accused with the fugitive diamond trader and the group's promoter Mehul Chokshi.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics