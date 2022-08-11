Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Home Minister says foreigners with expired visas should be deported

Karnataka Home Minister says foreigners with expired visas should be deported

bengaluru news
Published on Aug 11, 2022 08:07 AM IST
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra during a high-level meeting on Wednesday said that foreign nationals whose visas have expired should be deported.
Karnataka minister for home affairs Araga Jnanendra said foreigners who stay in the country even after their visas have expired, engage in anti-national activities and necessary steps should be taken to deport them. (HT PHOTO)
Karnataka minister for home affairs Araga Jnanendra said foreigners who stay in the country even after their visas have expired, engage in anti-national activities and necessary steps should be taken to deport them. (HT PHOTO)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra during a high-level meeting on Wednesday said that foreign nationals whose visas have expired should be deported.

"Foreigners who stay in the country even after their visas have expired, engage in anti-national activities and necessary steps should be taken to deport them," Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said to the senior officials of the department.

He gave this instruction at a high-level meeting held to discuss measures to increase the capacity of the detention centres to hold illegal foreign migrants. Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivasa Pujari was also present at the meeting.

In the meeting, State Director General of Police Praveen Sood proposed to expand and increase the capacity of the 'Detention Centres' which provide temporary accommodation to illegal foreign immigrants.

"Immigrants from other foreign countries, including illegal Bangladeshi citizens, should be arrested as per law but should not be kept in any jail and should be accommodated in their own detention centre. However, the detention centre is functioning only in Nelamangala near Bengaluru and there is a lack of space," Sood said.

Home Minister said, "The social welfare department should provide a grant for expanding the capacity of the current detention centres."

The Home Minister requested Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivasa Pujari that action should be taken so that the release of grants is not delayed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka karnataka.
karnataka karnataka.
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • In a video shared by news agency ANI, a large number of people were seen gathered in front of the special court which remanded him in 10-day custody of the CBI.

    Mob shouts ‘chor chor’, waves shoes at Anubrata Mondal after CBI arrest | Watch

    Arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal on Thursday faced massive sloganeering as a group of protesters surrounded Mr Mondal's while he was being produced in a special CBI court in the cattle smuggling case. Those present at the spot shouted 'chor' (thief), while some waved slippers at him as the TMC leader left the car and made his way to the court with CBI officers.

  • A medical professional shows Covid-19 test results in New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT file)

    In Delhi, new and more transmissible Omicron sub-variant BA 2.75 detected

    BA 2.75, a new Omicron sub-variant, has been detected in the majority of samples taken from most Covid-19 patients in Delhi, said the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. The samples were sent for genome sequencing and analysed this week, news agency PTI reported quoting a senior official of the hospital on Thursday. The study involved 90 patients, and BA 2.75 is more transmissible than Omicron's previous variants.

  • On International Youth Day, we check what freedom means to the young (Photo: Shutterstock (For representational purposes only))

    Freedom is right to choice, safety, dream

    It's easily assumed by the older generations that the youth of the country, having been born in a free India, doesn't care for or value freedom and the struggles that led to it. But this International Youth Day, as we speak to Gen Z, it's clear that the assumption is far from true. Freedom is to not be scared of making mistakes.

  • Around 83% of the respondents informed that their father is the sole main earning member in the family, while 9% reported that their mother is the main earning member and in 2.7% of cases, the student themselves was the main breadwinner for the family. (HT Photo)

    Survey: Students took up odd jobs to pay tuition fees during pandemic

    Mumbai: A survey of over 12,000 students from colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai has revealed that in 2021-22, students had to take up jobs along with their studies to pay for their tuition fees. Of the 12,159 responses received, 57% were male and 43% were female students. 48.8% of respondents were from Mumbai while 19% were from Thane and around 32% of students were from rural districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar.

  • Chitalia, who was granted interim bail in April this year to attend his daughter’s marriage, had approached the HC after a special court rejected his bail application on December 4, 2020 (HT)

    PNB fraud: HC grants bail to Gitanjali group VP Vipul Chitalia

    Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday granted bail to former vice-president of Gitanjali Group Vipul Chitalia, who was arrested in March 2018 in connection with the ₹13,850 crore fraud at the Punjab National Bank. Chitalia is a co-accused with the fugitive diamond trader and the group's promoter Mehul Chokshi.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out