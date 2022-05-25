Karnataka local body polls: HC gives 12 weeks for delimitation, reservations
- The deadline to conduct the impending local body elections in Karnataka shifted yet again to twelve weeks after the High Court accepted the time sought by the state in the memo filed before it.
The Karnataka high court has extended the deadline for the state government to hold local body elections, which include zilla and taluk panchayat polls and those for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The Basavaraj Bommai government has been given 12 weeks for a delimitation exercise and to prepare the reservation list for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
The HC accepted 12 weeks sought by the state in the memo filed before it. The Supreme Court had ordered that all states and union territories in the country must hold pending elections to their local bodies within two weeks while hearing a case pertaining to Madhya Pradesh earlier this month.
Following the order, the state government was in a fluster as elections to BBMP, Bengaluru's local municipal corporation and responsible for the administration of the city, have been pending for almost two years. The earlier elected council's term expired in September 2020. The state government has cited reasons like redrawing of BBMP wards - from 198 to 243 - and giving reservation to OBCs for the delay.
The Karnataka State Election Commission (SEC) then filed a memo before the high court to hear a pending petition regarding the issue and submitted to the court that the state government had withdrawn the Election Commission's power on delimitation of constituencies and drawing up the reservation list. Without these the State EC was unable to announce the election schedule.
Later, the Supreme Court said necessary notifications regarding delimitation of wards and determining reservation percentage for OBCs in the BBMP should be notified in eight weeks. Even as the deadline went from two weeks to now eight, chief minister Bommai had said the government is exploring legal options to seek more time to conduct the much anticipated local body polls.
Bengaluru, known by its other names like the IT hub or the Garden City, is in desperate need of smooth governance and re-establishment of a structured leadership given its crumbling infrastructure.
Haryana’s money-linked diversification drive:Area under paddy cultivation reduced by 10% in 2021
Two years after it was rolled out, the Haryana government's financial incentive-linked diversification drive, has gained some ground with area under water-guzzling paddy reducing by 10% in 2021. As per official data, during the kharif season in 2021 crop diversification took place on 51,878 acres. As many as 62,562 farmers were paid ₹53.34 crore as incentive for opting for crop diversification. It came down to 14.60 lakh acre in 2021.
Jammu and Kashmir SSB registers highest-ever recruitment in 2021-22
The J&K SSB registered the highest-ever recruitment in 2021-22, since its inception, said the J&K government. On Tuesday, the chief secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta chaired a high-level meeting about recruitments being made through the J&K Public Service Commission, J&K Service Selection Board, J&K Police Recruitment Board and J&K Bank in the UT. “Previously, the J&K Service Selection Board recruited 8,580 and 8,115 candidates in 2009 and 2015, respectively.”
Punjab minister sacked over graft charges: A dentist, green warrior & social crusader: Singla is ‘Mr Clean’ in hometown Mansa
For the 52-year-old first-time AAP legislator and a dental surgeon Vijay Singla, who created history by winning the Mansa assembly seat by a record margin of 63,323 votes on the plank of 'political honesty', the downfall was as unexpected as his rise --- all this, in just two months after his induction in the Bhagwant Mann-led cabinet in Punjab. Singla had defeated the Congress nominee and popular Punjabi rapper Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala.
Punjab section of freight corridor likely to be operational by year-end
An 82-kilometre-long section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, extending from Sahnewal to Shambhu in Punjab, is expected to become operational by the end of the year. The 175km single-track section is spread across Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Saharanpur districts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh under the Ambala and Ferozepur divisions of the Northern Railways. It extends from Sahnewal in Punjab to Pilkhani in Uttar Pradesh.
Constable shot dead; daughter injured in Srinagar terror attack
Militants on Tuesday attacked an off-duty police constable killing him and injuring his nine-year-old daughter at Anchar in Srinagar. Police said that the cop identified as Saifullah Qadri was attacked by militants near Anchar when he was walking on the road along with his daughter outside his house. “The terrorists involved in the killing of the cop will be identified and neutralised soon,” inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said.
