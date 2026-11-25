The Karnataka government is considering two alternative alignments for the proposed Bengaluru tunnel road after ruling out the use of Lalbagh Botanical Garden land for the project, Bengaluru development minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on Wednesday.

Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said Lalbagh would not be disturbed, even as the government assesses two alternative routes for the tunnel road. more less

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The final route will be selected after assessing the advantages and disadvantages of the options.

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The original plan for the 16.75-km tunnel road involved routing part of it through or around Lalbagh, with entry and exit ramps and construction infrastructure requiring the use of garden land. The proposal triggered protests by environmentalists, citizens’ groups and political leaders, who warned that it could threaten the garden’s trees, ancient rock formations and biodiversity.

“The government is committed to protecting Lalbagh. We will not disturb the historic garden for the tunnel road project,” Gowda said.

The government is surveying two alternative routes and will select the final alignment after assessing their advantages and disadvantages. Areas around Siddapura and Wilson Garden are among those being considered.

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{{^usCountry}} The decision follows a Cabinet resolution earlier this month to exclude Lalbagh from the project. The government began exploring alternative alignments after facing opposition to the proposed use of garden land. The Cabinet had also withdrawn the Karnataka Parks Conservation Amendment Bill, which would have allowed portions of park land to be used for infrastructure projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The decision follows a Cabinet resolution earlier this month to exclude Lalbagh from the project. The government began exploring alternative alignments after facing opposition to the proposed use of garden land. The Cabinet had also withdrawn the Karnataka Parks Conservation Amendment Bill, which would have allowed portions of park land to be used for infrastructure projects. {{/usCountry}}

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Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya welcomed the decision, describing it as a victory for citizens who had campaigned against the proposed alignment. “A people’s victory for Bengaluru! Minister Krishna Byre Gowda’s announcement to move the tunnel road out of Lalbagh is an initial victory for the citizens’ movement for scientific and sustainable urban development,” he said.

“This victory belongs to them,” Surya said, thanking Bengalureans who had joined the campaign.

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However, the BJP MP said shifting the route away from Lalbagh did not address his opposition to the project itself. “Changing the alignment does not make the project scientific. Experts from IISc and other institutions have warned that it will worsen congestion. Our opposition will continue,” he said, challenging Gowda to a public debate on the project’s merits.

The proposed tunnel road will connect Esteem Mall near Hebbal to the Central Silk Board junction. Gowda said the alternative alignment could increase the project’s overall cost but ruled out raising toll charges to recover the additional expenditure.

“The change in alignment may increase the project cost, but toll charges will not be increased,” he said.

The government has asked the chief secretary to negotiate with the contractor to explore ways to reduce the project’s cost. The state government is expected to contribute around ₹7,000 crore towards the project.

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The exact locations of the two alternative routes and the final alignment have not yet been announced.