Karnataka sanctions ₹250 crore to spruce up backward classes' hostels
In five academic centres in the state, multi-storey hostels are being constructed to house 1,000 students.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Saturday said the state government will sanction ₹250 crore to improve the condition of backward classes hostels and to provide more facilities.
Bommai was speaking after inaugurating the 107th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister D Devaraja Urs and distributing Devaraja URS awards organised by the Department of Backward Classes in Vidhana Soudha here on Saturday.The CM said grants have been released to all the hostels to increase their capacity by 25 per cent. Additional grants have been released to 2,439 hostels. As many as 195 hostels are in different stages of completion.
He said construction of 50 new hostels is underway. In five academic centres in the state, multi-storey hostels are being constructed to house 1,000 students. Plans are afoot to increase the capacity to 5,000 students and the funds have been released.
Bommai informed that an order has been issued to release ₹4 crore to extend financial assistance to students who are doing PhD and a ₹10 crore additional grant has been given to provide scholarships for students studying abroad.
Bommai said four new schools will be started in the name of Narayana Guru at a cost of ₹30 crore. For various boards and corporations under backward classes, ₹800 crore additional grant has been given.
Besides, a grant of ₹10 lakh has been issued to set up Swami Vivekananda Youth Club in each village and to provide marketing facilities for products. Other things done by the government include financial assistance for Stree-Shakti groups, bank linkage and marketing facilities, along with ₹5 lakh assistance and allotment of ₹129 crore to various mutts which are involved in social activities.
He said Devaraja Urs played a big role in social, economic and academic progress of Karnataka.
"He was a great visionary and cared a lot for the poor. The personality of Urs has always been the source of inspiration. The former CM has left an indelible impression in the social field of politics. The population of the Ursu community is very less. The credit for infusing a new political strength to the voiceless and helping them to emerge as a new political force in the State goes to Devaraja Urs. He also propagated the concept of social justice," Bommai said.
The Karnataka CM said the concept of tiller is owner of land was given legal protection and made tiller to have right over land. This has been a revolutionary decision in the annals of Karnataka history. The state food production increased after the small tillers got ownership of the land. The small communities within backward classes got education and employment which helped them to live with pride, stated Bommai.
He further said the concept of Janata houses, ration distribution system, electricity at concessional rate and increase in power generation made the Devaraja Urs government to take the State on the path of progress.
"A number of backward classes leaders were groomed by him. They must make a vow to ensure reaching of benefits to the last man in the society," Bommai said
He said the government is committed to improving the living standards of backward classes, education and employment for children and instilling political strength in them. The government will do everything to uplift backward classes, added Bommai.
-
Mumbai local mega block: Services to be hit on these routes
Indian Railways' Central Railway and Western Railway zone will operate mega blocks on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance work throughout Sunday. MORE MUMBAI NEWS WhatsApp terror threats send Mumbai police in overdrive; 1 detainedHarbour line services to be affected: Check route and timing details Services on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn Harbour line will be impacted from 11:40 am till 4:40 pm.
-
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia exonerated in 2013 defamation case
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday exonerated state chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in a criminal defamation case, filed by late lawyer Surendra Sharma in 2013. Sharma had filed the defamation case against Kejriwal, Sisodia and Former Aam Aadmi Party member Yogender Yadav, stating that several AAP volunteers approached him in 2013 and urged to contest the Delhi assembly elections, as the senior party leaders agreed to his candidature.
-
SAD leader killed in accidental fire from his revolver in Moga
A senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former chairman of the improvement trust, Moga, Yogesh Goyal died here on Friday night after his licenced revolver went off accidentally while he was cleaning it at his residence. Station house officer Daljeet Singh said that the son of the deceased, Tushar Goyal, in his statement said that after having dinner his father went to his room.
-
Process to fill 4,161 posts in school education department in progress: Harjot Singh Bains
The Punjab government has initiated the process to fill 4,161 posts in the school education department. Disclosing this here, school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the examination to recruit social studies and Punjabi teachers are being conducted at 83 examination centres located in Chandigarh and Mohali on August 21. Exam for social science subject will be conducted at 48 centres in the morning, while the exam for Punjabi subject will be conducted at 35 centres in the afternoon, he added. Bains said 23,858 candidates will appear for 633 posts of social studies and 15,914 candidates for 534 posts of Punjabi teachers.
-
Colonial-era railway bridge on Chakki river collapses amid heavy rainfall
A nearly century-old colonial-era railway bridge on the Chakki river connecting Pathankot in Punjab with Kangra in Himachal Pradesh collapsed on Saturday due to heavy rainfall in the area A nearly century-old colonial-era railway bridge on the Chakki river connecting Pathankot in Punjab with Kangra in Himachal Pradesh collapsed on Saturday due to heavy rainfall in the area. It collapsed weeks after it was declared unsafe by the railway authorities.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics