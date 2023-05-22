Karnataka's govt school teacher suspended for a Facebook post on Siddaramaiah's ‘freebies’ policies

A government school teacher in Karnataka faced suspension after he criticized CM Siddaramaiah and his government's policies on social media. The suspension order was sent on the same day(Saturday) when Siddaramaiah took an oath as a chief minister of the state. Karnataka's govt school teacher suspended for a Facebook post on Siddaramaiah(ANI)

The school teacher who is identified as Shantanamurthy MG from Chitradurga district shared a post on Facebook about the burden on the state due to freebies announced by the government. The post said, “When SM Krishna was the CM, the debt was 3,590 crore. During Dharam Singh, HD Kumaraswamy and BS Yediyurappa, Sadananada Gowda and Jagadish Shettar’s tenures the debt was 15,635, 3,545, 25,653, 9,464 and 13, 464 crores respectively. But during Siddaramaiah’s tenure the state debt touched 2,42,000 crores. Which is why it is for him to announce freebies.”

Soon after he shared the post on his Facebook account, he received a suspension order from the concerned official for allegedly violating the state’s civil services conduct rules. A departmental enquiry was also ordered on the conduct of Santhamurthy.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that as promised, the Congress government has in principle approved the five guarantees announced in the party's manifesto before the elections.

Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats while the Janata Dal (Secular) secured 19 seats in the results declared on May 13.