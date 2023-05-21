Home / India News / No ‘zero traffic' rule, ‘garlands’ for me: Karnataka's new CM Siddaramaiah

No ‘zero traffic' rule, ‘garlands’ for me: Karnataka's new CM Siddaramaiah

ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
May 21, 2023 09:43 PM IST

Zero traffic protocols are used when top dignitaries of the state travel by road and the police impose traffic restrictions on the public until they pass.

Karnataka's new chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday decided to do away with “zero-traffic” privilege for his motorcade or convoy while he is travelling in the city, due to the inconvenience it can cause to motorists.

Karnataka's new chief minister Siddaramaiah.
Karnataka's new chief minister Siddaramaiah.

"I have asked Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to take back the 'Zero Traffic' protocol for my vehicular movement. I have taken the decision after seeing the problems faced by the people travelling along the stretch where there are restrictions due to 'zero traffic,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Zero traffic protocols are used when top dignitaries of the state travel by road and the police impose traffic restrictions on the public until they pass.

Also read | Infosys techie dies after car enters flooded Bengaluru's KR Circle underpass

In the past, former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and former Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra had also denied the Zero Traffic protocol.

Siddaramaiah also decided not to accept garlands and shawls from the public from Monday.

“This applies to my home, office and public functions as well. Those who want to show love and respect through offerings can give books. May all your love and admiration always be on me,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Read | In first cabinet meeting, Karnataka govt gives 'in-principle' nod to 5 ‘guarantees’ | Details

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Karnataka chief minister on Saturday, along with eight Congress MLAs - including party boss Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank and ex-deputy chief minister G Parameshwara.

The remaining ministers sworn in were K H Muniyappa, M B Patil, K J George, Ramalinga Reddy, and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
siddaramaiah karnataka chief minister protocol + 2 more
siddaramaiah karnataka chief minister protocol + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out