No ‘zero traffic' rule, ‘garlands’ for me: Karnataka's new CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka's new chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday decided to do away with “zero-traffic” privilege for his motorcade or convoy while he is travelling in the city, due to the inconvenience it can cause to motorists. Karnataka's new chief minister Siddaramaiah.

"I have asked Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to take back the 'Zero Traffic' protocol for my vehicular movement. I have taken the decision after seeing the problems faced by the people travelling along the stretch where there are restrictions due to 'zero traffic,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Zero traffic protocols are used when top dignitaries of the state travel by road and the police impose traffic restrictions on the public until they pass.

In the past, former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and former Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra had also denied the Zero Traffic protocol.

Siddaramaiah also decided not to accept garlands and shawls from the public from Monday.

“This applies to my home, office and public functions as well. Those who want to show love and respect through offerings can give books. May all your love and admiration always be on me,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Karnataka chief minister on Saturday, along with eight Congress MLAs - including party boss Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank and ex-deputy chief minister G Parameshwara.

The remaining ministers sworn in were K H Muniyappa, M B Patil, K J George, Ramalinga Reddy, and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

