In first cabinet meeting, Karnataka govt gives 'in-principle' nod to 5 ‘guarantees’ | Details

Hours after being sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah announced that the new cabinet has given in-principle approval to implement the five “guarantees” that were promised to voters in the electoral manifesto of the Congress party. The new Karnataka government accorded in-principal approval to implement the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which will provide financial assistance of ₹2,000 a month to every woman head of household in Karnataka. Newly sworn-in Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah with deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar.(PTI)

The guarantees also include the provision of 200 units of electricity to all households, ₹2,000 per month to female heads of families and 10kg of rice for every member of a BPL (below poverty line) household, as well as ₹1,500 per month for jobless diploma holders in the 18-25 age group and ₹3,000 for unemployed graduates.

Other promises will be implemented over the next five years, Siddaramaiah said. “In the past we fulfilled what had promised and in (the) future too we will do the same”.

What are the 5 guarantees promised by the Congress party?

Gruha Jyothi

Under Gruha Jyothi, the Congress will provide free electricity up to 200 units in all houses in Karnataka.

Gruha Lakshmi

Under this, Congress has promised to provide ₹2,000 to each woman head of family.

Anna Bhagya

Every person in Below Poverty Line (BPL) family will get 10 kg of food grains per month.

Yuva Nidhi

₹3,000 will be provided per month to unemployed graduates, and ₹1,500 will be given to unemployed diploma holders under Yuva Nidhi.

Shakti scheme

The Congress has promised to provide free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Karnataka CM, along with eight Congress MLAs - including party boss Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank and ex-deputy chief minister G Parameshwara.

The remaining ministers sworn in were K H Muniyappa, M B Patil, K J George, Ramalinga Reddy, and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

